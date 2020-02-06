Safety Programmable Controller Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Safety Programmable Controller Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026. The factors influencing the Safety Programmable Controller market are an Increase in the demand for safety, Set of international standards, Need for functional flexibility. The restraining factors include Complexity of standards, Training costs and Lack of availability.

A safety programmable controller can be used to control and automate pieces of industrial equipment. A safety PLC supports all the applications that a standard PLC does; however, a safety PLC contains integrated safety functions that allow it to control safety systems as well. A safety PLC is designed to accomplish two important objectives: Do not fail, and, if unavoidable, fail only in a predictable safe way.

Based on Type, Compact segments are integrated as either single or modular units. An integrated or Compact PLC is built by several modules within a single case. This PLC I/O module expandability is limited for one or two modules and it uses logic instruction list or relay ladder language as the programming language.

By Geography, North America has an increasing emphasis on industrial safety and the stringent regulations by various governments that are driving the growth of programmable controllers.

Some of the key players involved in Safety Programmable Controller are Rockwell Automation, Treotham, ASTRE Engineering, Siemens AG, ABB Group, SICK Group, Mistubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, IDEC Corporation, Omron Corporation, Leuze electronic GmbH.

Types Covered:

• Compact

• Modular

• Other Types

End-Users Covered:

• Semiconductors

• Pharmaceutical

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

