Safety Relays And Timers Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market are expected to reach US$ 2.8Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.5Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 8.11%.

Global industrial safety relays and timerâ€™s market report consists of various multinational and local vendors. Some vendorsâ€™ offer both safety relays and timers and the market also has vendors who exclusively offer safety relays or timers.

Major drivers for safety relays and timers market are growing the use of smart and programmable timers. There have been technological advances inside electronic timers. These advanced timers recommend smart operations with developed control and monitoring functions. The key benefit that these timers offer is that they can be operated within a wider temperature range, making it easy to use them under harsh environmental conditions. Increase in use of safety PLCs over safety relays is the challenge of safety relays and timers market.

Single-Function Safety segment is leading the global industrial safety relays and timerâ€™s market. The single-function safety relays are mainly economical when compared to the modular & configurable safety relays. The former is preferred for smaller machines that need to dedicated logic devices to complete the safety functions, while the latter is preferable where large and diverse safeguarding devices and minimal zone controls are required.

Chemical and petrochemical industry was the major end-user to the global industrial safety relays and timers market. Factors such as the rising usage of industrial relays and timers for applications such as storage and pumping and the availability of modular and configurable monitoring safety relays will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the industrial safety relays and timers market during the forecast period. The growing use of safety relays and timer devices in the oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries and high demand for these devices in the automotive and food and beverage industries in the US will drive the market growth in North America region

Scope of Global Safety Relays and Timers Market

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, by Type

Single Function Safety Relays

Modular and Configurable Safety Relays

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, by Application

Automotive

Energy & Power

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Safety Relays and Timers Market

ABB

EATON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Euchner-USA

Panasonic Electric Works

Pilz, SICK

Yokogawa Electric.