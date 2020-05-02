Sales in the Advanced Shopping Technology Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Advanced Shopping Technology Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advanced Shopping Technology .

This report studies the global market size of Advanced Shopping Technology , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Advanced Shopping Technology Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Advanced Shopping Technology history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Advanced Shopping Technology market, the following companies are covered:

Key Trends

Stiff competition from the online marketplace has generated a pressing need for companies to resort to latest technologies such as big data, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud to become nimble. Other factors, stoking demand for advanced shopping technology is the proliferation of big names – both global and local – in the domain of retail and the increasing spending capacity of people all over the world.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Market Potential

Multinational and deep-pocketed retailers worldwide are launching various advanced technological products to woo consumers. Take for example Amazon. It has recently launched Amazon Go, which uses computer vision and sensors to register items picked up by consumers in a store. One just needs to scan an app as he/she enters the Amazon Go shop.

As consumers shop, the sensors throughout the store identify the items in the cart. They detect when a product is being taken off the shelf and when it is being put back. It keeps track of them in a virtual cart. While the shopper steps out of the store, Amazon automatically debits the charged amount from the consumers account. The technologies leveraged to facilitate the seamless process are sensor fusion, computer vision, and deep learning.

Wal-Mart, again, is experimenting with 'Virtual Toy Store' displays in public places such as the Toronto subway. Passers-by can purchase any toy by scanning a QR code with their smartphone after checking out the 3D images of current toys on display.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Regional Outlook

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global shopping technology market. North America and Europe, being economically advanced regions, have witnessed gigantic progress in the domain of technology. They are also home to some of the most prominent names in the domain of retail. All these have shaped their markets as dominant ones where uptake of advanced shopping technologies among retailers is high. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market that is on course to generating more business in the market in the next couple of years on account the explosive growth in the domain of shopping and bigger local and large international players jumping into the fray.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

Various multinational technology giants and big retail names are operating in the advanced shopping technology market. Some of them are Google, Amazon, Toshiba, Wal-Mart, Procter and Gamble, etc.

