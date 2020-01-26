Sales in the Solder Balls Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2025

The global Solder Balls market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solder Balls market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The global non-vascular stents market is segmented into four broad segments on the basis of product type, by material, be end-user and on the basis of geography. The non-vascular stents, by product type are segmented into pulmonology stents, urology stents, and gastroenterology stents. Gastroenterology stents are subdivided into two segments enteral stents and biliary & pancreatic stents. The market for urology stents is projected to witness exponential growth rate during forecast period owing to growing number of population affected with kidney stone disease worldwide. By material, global non-vascular stents is segmented in metallic stents and non-metallic stents. Non-metallic stents are most commonly used for the treatment of benign strictures as it requires shorter duration of treatment time, easy to maneuver and low cost. The end-user for non-vascular stents includes hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers and others such as palliative care centers, academic medical institutions and research organizations. The market for ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to grow at highest growth rate and is projected to gain its market share by the end of 2025.

Geographically, the global non-vascular stents market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries, product type, by material and End-user segments. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global non-vascular stents market.

Global Non-vascular Stents Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major companies competing in the non-vascular stents market, and profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Cook Group Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Olympus Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., ELLA – CS, s.r.o., Medi-Globe Corporation, M.I.TECH, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., CONMED Corporation.

The global non-vascular stents market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, by Product Type

Pulmonology Stents

Urology Stents

Gastroenterology Stents

Enteral Stents

Biliary and Pancreatic Stents

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, by Material

Metallic Stents

Non-metallic Stents

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, by End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Non-vascular Stents Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

