Sarcopenia Treatment Market To Exceed US$ 3,302.0 Mn By 2026

According to the latest market report published by the company titled ‘Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global sarcopenia treatment market is projected to reach US$ 3,302.0 Mn by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Dynamics

Sarcopenia is categorized by progressive and generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, with a risk of adverse outcomes such as poor quality of life, physical disability and death.

Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, after the age of 60 the muscle mass declines at an annual rate of 1.5% to 3.0% per year. The prevalence of sarcopenia among people aged 65 years and above is estimated to be 15%, whereas 50% among people aged 80 and above.

Increasing consumption of dietary and nutritional supplements due to health consciousness among the elderly population is expected to propel the demand for sarcopenia treatment.

The benefits of nutritional supplements to overcome vitamin deficiency is expected to boost the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. Most of the pharmaceutical and food-processing companies are investing in the development of new nutrition supplements in order to focus on the specific needs.

Likewise, increasing investments in nutraceutical development is the major factor expected to spur the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. The growth of the sarcopenia treatment market is primary driven by the increasing aging population.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global population of people aged 80 and above is expected to grow from 126.5 million to 446.6 million between 2015 and 2050.

Reduction of hormone secretion rate and increasing vitamin deficiency with aging are expected to create high demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

Economic factors such as the rise in consumer spending by the aging population and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the U.S. health care spending grew by 4.3% in 2016, reaching US$ 3.3 trillion or US$ 10,348 per person.

However, the diagnosis rate of sarcopenia is very low as a large number of people ignore the symptoms of muscle loss. Moreover, low awareness regarding diagnostic and management methods of sarcopenia due to lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Moreover, unavailability of sarcopenia treatment drugs and the high cost of protein supplement are the other factors expected to restrain the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Forecast

The global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment type, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into protein supplement, vitamin D & calcium supplement, and vitamin B12 supplement.

The protein supplement segment is expected to represent a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hypermarket & supermarket. Among all the distribution channels, the retail pharmacies is expected to be the leading segment in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to represent a high growth rate in the global sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing online purchasing and manufacturer’s inclination towards digital platforms for marketing and sale.

On the basis of region, the global sarcopenia treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This report assesses the trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the sarcopenia treatment in specific regions.

North America is expected to contribute a high revenue share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period. The demand for sarcopenia treatment has increased in North America due to the increasing adoption of nutritional supplements, particularly by the elderly population due to increasing health consciousness. Europe is expected to account second large share in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

The developed European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy, are expected to account high share in the Europe sarcopenia treatment market due to increasing sarcopenia prevalence associated with inactive lifestyle and obesity.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the global sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period due to increasing aging population in countries such as Japan.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laborites
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Bayer AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Amway
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Others
OSS BSS System and Platform Industry 2020 Market Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) and Platform Industry 2019 Global Market research report studies latest OSS BSS System and Platform Industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and OSS BSS System and Platform Industry scenario during the forecast period (2019-2025). The detailed overview of the market segments, consumption, production, revenue, OSS BSS System and Platform applications are presented in this report.

OSS BSS System and Platform Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading OSS BSS System and Platform Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The OSS BSS System and Platform industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of OSS BSS System and Platform Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • Amdocs
  • CSG
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei
  • Xoriant
  • Creospan
  • Subex
  • Samsung Electronics.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • India.

Solar Central Inverters Market Development 2019 – ABB, Delta, SMA, Ingeteam, Sungrow Power Supply

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Solar Central Inverters Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Solar Central Inverters market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

Top key players analysis of the global Solar Central Inverters market includes : ABB, Delta, SMA, Ingeteam, Sungrow Power Supply,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Solar Central Inverters market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Solar Central Inverters market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Development 2019 – Aggreko, APR Energy, Atlas Copco, Energyst

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

Top key players analysis of the global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market includes : Aggreko, APR Energy, Atlas Copco, Energyst, United Rentals,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

