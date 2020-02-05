SATCOM Equipment Market Size Study, by End User, Type and Regional Forecasts 2025

Pune City, February 2020 – Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Airbus S.A.S., Ball Corporation, Cobham plc, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Harris, MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEC Corporation, RUAG Group

What is the Dynamics of SATCOM Equipment Market?

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

What is the SCOPE of SATCOM Equipment Market?

This market research report administers a broad view of the SATCOM Equipment market on a global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the SATCOM Equipment market’s growth in terms of revenue.

What is the SATCOM Equipment Market Segmentation?

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the SATCOM Equipment market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the SATCOM Equipment market through the segments and sub-segments.

What is the Regional Framework of SATCOM Equipment Market?

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the SATCOM Equipment market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting SATCOM Equipments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Industry Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures

New Product Launches

Expansions and Other Strategic Developments

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the SATCOM Equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from SATCOM Equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SATCOM Equipment in the global market.

