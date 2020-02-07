Market Report
Satellite Communication Components Market 2020-2028 Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts
An estimated 51.2 % of the global population was using internet by the end of 2018 – International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Satellite Communication Components Market, 2020-2028’to its databases of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The growth of the global Satellite Communication Components Market is majorly driven by increasing number of technical innovations and overall digital transformation in numerous industries throughout the world. The growth of economies through digitalization is one of the significant factors that are driving big giants to invest highly in digital transformation to change their business models in order to get value-producing opportunities and stay ahead of their competitors along with improving the consistency and quality of their services. From artificial intelligence, SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPONENTS Market to internet of things, the growing number of internet-connected devices around the world are contributing to the growth of the global Satellite Communication Components Market.
The development in ICT industry on the back of growing number of internet users and data communication devices as well as networks is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global Satellite Communication Components market throughout the forecast period (2020-2028). Geographically, the highest internet penetration was recorded in the North America region, followed by Europe during mid-2019.According to the statistics provided by the Internet World Stats, there were an estimated 4,536,248,808 internet users around the world in the mid-2019.Rising number of internet users and the overall increase in research and development activities in information and communication technology sector are some of the notable factors that are estimated to boost the demand for Satellite Communication Components Market in upcoming years.
However, with rapidly changing technologies, companies need to keep up with these changes to attain significant advantage over their competitors in the market. In order to achieve this, it is important for them to train their professionals on timely basis. Not only will it help the marketers to stay ahead in their business but it will also help them to discover new applications from it.
Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Satellite Communication Components Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Global Market
Automotive Wheel Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate By 2024
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Global Market
Automotive Terminal Market Growth Analysis, Business Strategies, Size, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2024
The Global Automotive Terminal Market is estimated to reach USD 25 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.4%.
Automotive terminals are electromechanical devices that can regulate different electronic systems or can be used to connect charger with cell or batteries in vehicles. This system comes in different sizes, designs, and specifications depending upon the demand of the end-user industry. Terminals are fitted at the endpoint of a wire with a connector or fastener.
Automotive Terminal Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand of Electric Systems
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions with the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for electric systems has expected to drive the automotive terminal market during the forecast period.
Supportive Regulations Regarding Safety Systems
Safety is one of the biggest concerns in the automotive industry. Government standards are introduced to increase driver or onboard passenger’s safety. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people annually die due to road accidents. To overcome this situation, various safety systems have been introduced which are expected to boost the automotive safety market during the forecast period. For instance, In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been imposed to increase the implementation of the collision avoidance system.
Market Challenges:
Reliability Issues of Battery Terminal
Battery terminals are formed by highly conductive metal or lead. They are important in connecting battery cables and are the first point of contact between the vehicle’s electrical system and battery. Issues with battery terminal can impact the complete vehicle and to overcome this situation vehicle need to be serviced. First concern with the battery terminal is a problem in starting the vehicle, this can be caused by a loose battery terminal or corrosion on the battery. No electric power is another concern for failing battery cables, damaged or corroded terminal causes this problem and replacement of battery terminal can fix this. Thus reliability issues regarding the battery terminal impact the market growth.
Automotive Terminal Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Battery Terminal, Connectors, Wire Wrap, Screw Terminals, Leads, Terminal strips, and Others
- By Application: Battery system, Safety & Security, Body Control & Interiors, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Engine & Emission Control, Cooling, and Lighting System
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Terminal Market include:
- TE Connectivity (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Lear Corporation.
- FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
- PKC Group Ltd
- Molex, LLC
- Grote Industries, Inc.
- Keats Manufacturing,
- Viney Corporation Limited,
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Terminal Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Terminal Market, by Type
- Battery Terminal
- Connectors
- Wire Wrap
- Screw Terminals
- Leads
- Terminal strips
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market, by Application
- Battery system
- Safety & Security
- Body Control & Interiors
- In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
- Engine & Emission Control
- Cooling
- Lighting System
Automotive Terminal Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Global Market
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Opportunities 2019-2024 with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand
The Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market is estimated to reach USD 212.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a cooling system used in the engine. Most of the energy in vehicles get vanished due to heat generated in the internal combustion engine as only 30% of actual energy gets converted into mechanical power. To overcome this, issue hydrostatic fan drive system is installed. This system controls the coolant temperature, reduces noise level, helps in fuel-saving and minimizes emissions. In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. For this, the hydrostatic fan drive system cools the engine in the silent manner. Owing to these benefits, the system is used in buses, trucks, agricultural and forestry vehicles, road maintenance equipment and others.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient and Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Emitting Vehicles
Heavy vehicles like trucks and excavators used for construction and mining needs more power for energy savings. In such cases, hydrostatic fan drive systems act as the most efficient way to cool engines. In heavy vehicles, under normal conditions, the fan operates 50% to 80 % of maximum revolutions per minute (RPM) and can lower to 10% to 20% in cold weather. Hence, higher adoption of hydrostatic fan drive system, which helps in energy and fuel savings which are expected to drive the market. In addition to this, strict emission standards are imposed by authorities puts pressure on the vehicle manufacturers need new ways to cool engines and reduce emission. Increasing environmental concern worldwide is generating demand for the low VOC emitting automotive vehicles.
Therefore, low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitting vehicles are expected to drive the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.
Strict Regulations Imposed On Vehicle Noise Limits
In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. This is an immense ecological problem and adds danger to human health. Noise also increases blood pressure and adds disorders of the nervous, digestive and cardiovascular system of the driver. Hence, to promote better health the European Parliament and the Council of Europe proposed new noise limits for road vehicles by adopting a new noise testing methods. Also, new slightly lighter noise limits for vans, lorries, cars, and buses are recommended. Hence, strict regulations imposed on vehicle noise limits are anticipated to boost the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
High Initial Cost of Variable Pump System
The growth of this market is hampered owing to higher initial cost of the product. High initial cost is required to achieve optimized performance in a hydrostatic fan drive system. Among both the pump types, initial cost is higher for the variable pump as it offers continuous energy savings with low heat generation where the high power required for cooling. This is directly linked with high initial cost.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Key Segments
Based on Pump Type: Fixed Displacement Pump System and Variable Displacement Pump System
By Component: Pump, Pressure Control Valve, Motor, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit
By Vehicle Type: On-Road and Off-Road.
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market include:
- Eaton Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Jtekt Corp
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Bucher Hydraulics GmbH
- HAWE Hydraulik SE
- Danfoss Group
- Walvoil S.p.A.
- Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.
- CASAPPA S.p.A.
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Pump Type
- Fixed Displacement Pump System
- Variable Displacement Pump System
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Component
- Pump
- Pressure Control Valve
- Motor
- Sensors
- Electronic Control Unit
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Vehicle Type
On-Road
- Buses
- Trucks
- Others
Off-Road
- Agricultural Vehicles
- Forestry Vehicles
- Construction Vehicle
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
