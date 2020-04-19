Scaffold Technology Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis

Scaffolds are artificial extracellular matrices that support 3D tissue regenerations and accommodate cells. These can be temporary or permanent matrices which provide chemical, mechanical, and biological support for tissue formation. Scaffold technology is employed to perform 3D culture assays that include cell to cell interactions, high throughput screening, cell to matrix interactions, transfections, and cell migration assays. Growing regenerative technology has been attributed to the growth of the scaffold technology market which has led to the development of bio-scaffolds. Scaffolds act as a template for tissue formation, which are subject to biophysical stimuli through a bioreactor, a system which applies chemical and mechanical stimuli to the cells; or are provided with growth factors.

In terms of material, the scaffold technology market can be segmented into bio-inert, bioresorbable, and bioactive. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into nanofiber-based scaffolds, polymeric scaffolds, hydrogels, and micro-patterned surface microplates. In terms of application, the scaffold technology market can be segmented into drug development, tissue culture, cancer treatment, stem cell research, and regenerative technology. End-users in the scaffold technology market include biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, research laboratories, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Scaffold technology provides opportunities to address the challenges associated with tissue culture such as vascularization and enable organ implant regeneration employed in the treatment of damaged and diseased organs or tissues. Increasing number of applications would contribute to the growth of scaffold technology market. In addition, rising accidents leading to organ damage and increase in geriatric population that add to the rising number of people with non-functioning of organs contribute to the growth of the scaffold technology market. In addition, ongoing research on designing matrix-based 3D substrates that enable interaction between implants and host microenvironment for optimal functioning of the implanted cells and drug release is expected to boost the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the emergence of scaffold-free technology for cell culturing is expected to hamper the scaffold technology market during the forecast period.

Hydrogels based scaffolds are expected to dominate the scaffold technology market due to the continuous progress in their development. However, nanofiber-based scaffolds are expected to record highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing nanotechnology and their ability to mimic nanoscale properties. Growing investments by biotechnology companies for the development of products related to scaffold technology is expected to contribute to the growth of the scaffold technology market.

North America is expected to dominate the scaffold technology market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to well-developed infrastructure in the region, ongoing research, and the presence of major market players in the region. However, the scaffold technology market in Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing government focus on boosting research and development in the pharmaceutical industry and the improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Leading players in the scaffold technology market include 3D Biomatrix, 3D Biotek LLC, Acelity (LifeCell Corporation), Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic (Covidien plc), Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), Molecular Matrix, Inc., Molecular Partners, Nanofiber Solutions, NuVasive, Inc., Pelo Biotech GmbH, ReproCELL Europe Ltd. (Reinnervate), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vericel Corporation, and Xanofi. The leading players in the market have been focusing on diversifying their product portfolios and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen their market position.