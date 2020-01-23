Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Scaffolding Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 to 2026

Global Scaffolding Market  was valued US$ 40.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 72.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62 % during a forecast period.

Scaffolding is a transitory structure either outside or inside a building used by construction workers while building, cleaning, or repairing the building construction. Scaffoldings are generally made of wooden planks and metal poles such as steel or aluminum. These are broadly used on construction site to advance access to heights or areas which would be hard to reach. Scaffoldings are mostly used to install staging systems, support structures, grid systems, mobile stages, seating, and barricades.

The rising construction sector, infrastructural investments, government initiatives, continued privatization are some of driving factor for the growth of global scaffolding market. Supportive government principles and policies regarding labor safety are one of the key drivers of the global scaffolding market. Maintenance which involves cleaning, painting jobs repairs, electrical installations, and other activities will boost the demand for supported or suspended scaffoldings during the forecast period.

The supported scaffolding segment is estimated to hold significant growth in the global scaffolding market. It offers the feature such as easy installation, safety, and cost-effectiveness, which turns to increase the demand for it. This type of scaffolding is mostly used across all construction requirements. Furthermore, rolling scaffolding is favored commonly for projects which have a short-term duration that essentials to be carried out at many locations over a longer distance. It is mainly used in electrical and mechanical trades.

Aluminum is light in weight than steel. Scaffoldings require them to be manually lifted &amp; put in place where it requires. Aluminum is ideal over steel as the scaffolding can be built faster, in this manner reducing the labor cost. In some emerging countries, labor cost is extremely affordable consequently, a convention of bamboo and wooden poles is common. Bamboo scaffoldings are generally used in the Asia Pacific where it is preferred for flexibility, strength, and eco-friendliness.

Scaffolding is the safety assistance it brings to any construction project. Its Structures offer a stable platform for workers, safeguarding protection even at great heights. Many construction projects are based on the external structure of a building, which can be complex to access without scaffold structure. Temporary stages are mostly built with the help of scaffolding for various indoor and outdoor events, which expected to dominate the construction industry end-user segment.

External scaffolding is expected to dominate global scaffolding market during the forecast timeline. External scaffoldings are used about 50% of the overall construction of a building or ship whereas internal scaffolding is primarily used for maintenance requirements.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead global scaffolding market owing to growing industrialization and rapid urbanization. Enhancement in residential infrastructure along with new construction activities such as high-speed rail project in Japan and Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Indonesia is supporting the demand for scaffolding. Growing FDI in construction and supportive government regulations concerning labor safety are expected to lead the scaffolding market globally. New residential properties that are being developed in developing economies such as China and India are boosting the growth in the global scaffolding market.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Scaffolding Market

ULMA Construction, MJ-GerÃ¼st GmbH, Waco Kwikform Limited, Stepup Scaffold, LLC, ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd. Beijing Kangde, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd., Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH &amp; Co. KG, Safway Group Holding LLC, PERI GmbH, Altrad Group Instant Upright, Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd, Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd., Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and KHK Scaffolding &amp; Formwork LLC.

Scope of the report for Global Scaffolding Market

Global Scaffolding Market, By Product

Supported Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By Material

Wood Scaffolding

Bamboo Scaffolding

Steel Scaffolding

Aluminum Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By Location

External Scaffolding

Internal Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By End User

Construction

Ship Building

Electrical Maintenance

Others

Global Scaffolding Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East &amp; Africa

Latin America

Key players in Global Scaffolding Market

ULMA Construction

MJ-Gerust GmbH

Waco Kwikform Limited

Stepup Scaffold, LLC

ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd.

Beijing Kangde

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd.

Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Safway Group Holding LLC

PERI GmbH

Altrad Group Instant Upright

Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd.

Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd

Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd.

Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

KHK Scaffolding &amp; Formwork LLC.

Layher

Harsco

Instant Upright

Unispan

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Alexa Reports added Geogrid Market Report: Assesses Economic Performance, Internal and External Business factors

“This report is a fundamental reference for who searches for nitty gritty data on Geogrid market. The report covers information on Global markets including authentic and future patterns for supply, advertise size, costs, exchanging, rivalry and worth chain just as significant sellers. Notwithstanding the information part, the report likewise gives diagram of Geogrid market, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market elements.

Key Points of this Report:

* The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis
* The report covers Global and country-wise market of Geogrid
* It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
* Comprehensive data showing Geogrid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided
* The report indicates a wealth of information on Geogrid manufacturers
* Geogrid market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices.
* Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included
* Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Based On Profile & Business Performance Outstanding Competitors In The Market Are –
Tensar, Ten Cate, Maccaferri, HUESKER, NAUE, Pietrucha, BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao, TMP Geosynthetics, Wrekin Products, Thrace, ACE Geosynthetics, Asahi-Kasei Geotech, Carthage Mills, CTM Geosynthetics, Diamond Grid, GSE Environmental, Low & Bonar, Machina-Tst, Maruti Rub-Plast, Propex Operating Company

By Type
Extrusion, Knitted/Woven, Bonded/Welded

By Application
Road Construction, Railroad Stabilization, Soil Reinforcement, Others,

The Geogrid market in Globe segmented by countries:
* China
* India
* Japan
* United States

Important points mentioned in this report
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Distribution Channel sales Analysis by Value
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of Contents
Chapter One Geogrid Overview
1.1 Geogrid Outline
1.2 Classification and Application
1.3 Manufacturing Technology

Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Value Chain Analysis
2.2 Porter Five Forces Model Analysis
2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three Market Dynamics of Geogrid Industry
3.1 Latest News and Policy
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges

Chapter Four Global Market of Geogrid (2014-2019)
4.1 Geogrid Supply
4.2 Geogrid Market Size
4.3 Import and Export
4.4 Demand Analysis
4.5 Market Competition Analysis
4.6 Price Analysis
4.7 Country-wise Analysis

Chapter Five Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)
5.1 Geogrid Supply
5.2 Geogrid Market Size
5.3 Import and Export
5.4 Demand Analysis
5.5 Market Competition Analysis
5.6 Price Analysis
5.7 Country-wise Analysis

At long last, a customization report is also available, so as to meet client’s necessities.

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Know About Point-of-Use Geographic Information System (GIS) Market with Growth Factors, Trends, Forecasts to 2024

“Worldwide Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to 2024 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The report accompanies estimations concerning the Geographic Information System (GIS) advancement, subordinate and draws in the distinguishing proof of their industry status.

Companies Mentioned:-
Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Pitney Bowes Inc., Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., General Electric Co., Takor Group Ltd., Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Amigocloud, Inc.,

By Component
Hardware, Software,

By Function
Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Services,

By End User
Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation

What the report features:-

  • Global analysis of Industry from 2017 – 2024 illustrating the progression of the market.
  • Forecast and analysis of the Market by Product Type, Sales Channel and Application from 2017 – 2024
  • Forecast and analysis of the Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Product Type, Sales Channel and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, sales channel, and geography. The global Geographic Information System (GIS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Geographic Information System (GIS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report studies factors affecting Geographic Information System (GIS) industry from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America and also evaluates political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Geographic Information System (GIS) market in these regions.

Major Elements features about the Report:
• Global Market Overview by type
• Economic Impact on Market
• Market Competition
• Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry Analysis by Application
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
• Global Market Forecast

Key Questions Answered in Report:
• What are the key of Market?
• What are factor which lead this market to next level?
• What are the opportunities to Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in future?
• What will the market Demand and what will be Growth?
• What are the strengths of the key players?
• More…

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

MARKET REPORT

Detailed Analysis- Riser Cleaning Tool Market 2030

Advanced report on ‘Riser Cleaning Tool Market’ Added by prophecymarketinsights.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Riser Cleaning Tool market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Riser Cleaning Tool Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market also the SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting the segment of the overall market.

Key Players Involve in Riser Cleaning Tool Market:

  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Halliburton AS
  • Odfjell Well Services Norway AS

Riser Cleaning Tool Market Segmentation:

  • By Type (Riser Magnet, Brush, and Other Riser Cleaning Tool)

  • By Application (Onshore Wells and Offshore Wells)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter One Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Riser Cleaning Tool Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Riser Cleaning Tool Market

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market Sales Market Share

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market by product segments

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market by Regions

Chapter two Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market segments

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market Competition by Players

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Sales and Revenue by Type

Global Riser Cleaning Tool Sales and Revenue by applicants

Chapter three Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel: Marketing channel trend and development, indirect marketing, and direct marketing included in the global Riser Cleaning Tool Market.

Market Positioning of Riser Cleaning Tool Market: Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Distributors/Traders List, Target Client

Market affecting Factors Analysis: Economic/Political Environmental Change, Technology Progress/Risk in Riser Cleaning Tool Market, Substitutes Threat, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, and Technology Progress in Related Industry.

Finally, the global Riser Cleaning Tool Market offers an overall research conclusion and a market feasibility of investing in new projects is evaluated. Global Riser Cleaning Tool Market is a valuable source of guidance and way for individuals and companies interested in the sales of the market.

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

