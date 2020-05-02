Scleroderma Therapeutics market Analysis 2026 by focusing On top Companies like Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, ALLERGAN

A Report, titled “Scleroderma Therapeutics Market” has been added to our repository. The report represents the current situation of the market based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2026. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Global scleroderma therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 966.78 million by 2026 from USD 649.44 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market By Type (Localized Scleroderma, Systemic Scleroderma), Treatment Type (Drug Treatment, Surgical Treatment, Therapy), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Scleroderma is an auto-immune disease of unknown etiology and is characterized by fibrosis and microvascular injury in affected organs. In this disease, Raynaud’s phenomenon is an initial symptom which shows in puffiness of fingers. There are two types of scleroderma- localized scleroderma and limited scleroderma. Localized sclerosis shows plaques of fibrotic skin and subcutaneous tissue which further occurs as linear fibrotic bands on extremities such as skin and deeper tissue. There are two types of localized scleroderma which are morphea and linear scleroderma.

As per the studies carried out by researchers, it has been found that the disease occurs due to the changes in certain parameter in environment or changes in certain gene in human. The symptoms involves in this disease is abnormalities on the skin, painful joints, morning stiffness, fatigue, and/or weight loss and many others.

There is no drug or treatment available to treat scleroderma but there are certain drugs available which can be used in treating the disease associated to scleroderma such as kidney disease, Heartburn (acid reflux), Raynaud’s phenomenon and others. Some of them are aspirin, naproxen, ibuprofen and many others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, ALLERGAN, viDA Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Active Biotech AB., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daval International Limited and others.

Market Trends

Global scleroderma therapeutics market is segmented into three notable segments such as type, treatment type, end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is further segmented into morphea and linear scleroderma. Systemic scleroderma is further segmented into limited cutaneous systemic sclerosis or CREST syndrome and diffuse systemic sclerosis. In 2019 systemic scleroderma segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into drug treatment, surgery treatment and therapy. Drug treatment is further segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, H2 blockers, chelating agents, proton pump inhibitors, PDE5 inhibitors, prostacyclin analogues, ACE inhibitors, endothelin receptor antagonists, calcium channel blockers and others. Therapy is further segmented into physical therapy, ultraviolet light therapy and others. In 2019, anti-inflammatory drugs segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, speciality clinics, homecare settings and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

