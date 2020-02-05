Screw Compressor Market Demand Analysis 2018 – 2028

Screw Compressor Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Screw Compressor industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Screw Compressor manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Screw Compressor market covering all important parameters.

The report also profiles important players in the market and analyses their strategies and market shares.

Global Screw Compressor Market: Trends and Opportunities

Screw compressor is essentially a gas compressor that works on the mechanism of a rotary type positive displacement. Screw compressors steal a march over other compressors by delivering high quality compressed air. Besides, they have reduced maintenance and operational costs. The aforementioned factors has led to the swift uptake of screw compressors. Another factor slated to drive growth in the market in the years ahead is the rising demand for energy-efficient screw compressors on account of the increasing concern among end-users about the need for energy-efficiency measures.

Depending upon type, the global screw compressor market can be classified into oil-injected compressor and oil-free compressor. A recent noticeable trend is the oil-injected compressors segment outshining the oil-free compressor segment in terms of market share.

There is a growing demand for screw compressor in end-use industries such as mining and metals, automotive, and chemicals and petro chemicals industries. The segment that is generating maximum demand, however, is manufacturing. Fast-expanding developing economies such as India and the European Union too is driving growth in the global market.

Global Screw Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global screw compressor market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Europe is one of the key regions on account of the substantial demand generated from industries such as automotive, petrochemical, and chemical. Going forward, however, Asia-Pacific is predicted to expand at maximum pace due to the rapid industrialisation in the region. China is forecasted to be one of the dominant markets in the region on account of the massive urbanization and industrialization in the nation. India is another key market in Asia Pacific. Sensing opportunity in the emerging Asia Pacific economies, savvy players are leveraging different strategies to penetrate them and thereby improve their standing in the global market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To present a detailed analysis of the competition prevailing in the global market for screw compressor, the report profiles companies such as Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand PLC, GE Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver, Inc., and Siemens AG.

