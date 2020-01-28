Seafood Processing Equipment Market Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Seafood is perceived as an excellent source of high-quality protein holding lipids, high levels of unsaturated fatty acids, and possibly augments human health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. There are numerous species of seafoods falling primarily under the category of four types, namely finfish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others. The equipment required to process different types of seafoods vary on the basis of purpose. The types of equipment covered in this report consist of gutting, scaling, skinning, deboning, filleting, and others.

The demand for seafood and seafood products has grown exponentially over the years, owing to rise in health consciousness, growth in population, and increase in disposable income among consumers worldwide.

Moreover, rise in trend regarding proper intake of nutrition required to maintain optimal health boosts the market growth. Since seafoods make a good and high-quality source of protein, the preference for consuming seafood and seafood products has gained momentum. This has consequently driven the market demand for the equipment required to process these seafoods throughout the value chain. Furthermore, rise in demand for automated machinery by manufacturers in the food processing industry has created a positive impact on the seafood processing equipment market.

The growing popularity of fish and seafood specialties has compelled processors to use enhanced equipment to meet the market demand. However, the deterioration of marine bodies due factors such as high-water acidity and increased uptake of carbon dioxide negatively affected the population of several seafood species and hence this can pose a major threat to the seafood processing equipment market.

On the contrary, the development of intelligent equipment for smart factories through data analytics and integrated technologies are set to gain great significance. Adopting unceasing innovation through extensive research and development to not only sustain the competition but also satisfy the customers changing demand can be regarded as an opportunity for manufacturers to expand the market base.

The global seafood processing equipment market is segmented into seafood type, equipment types, and region. The seafood type segment comprises finfish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others. The equipment types covered in the study include gutting, scaling, skinning, deboning, filleting, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the global seafood processing equipment industry analyzed in this report include Marel, JBT, BAADER, Seafood Technology Limited, Cabinplant, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., M.T.C. Food Equipment, Inc., Uni-Food Technic A/S, Subzero, and SEAC AB.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global seafood processing equipment market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing seafood processing equipment market opportunity.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the seafood processing equipment market growth is provided.

• An in-depth analysis of the global seafood processing equipment market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

• By Seafood Type

o Finfish

o Crustaceans

o Mollusks

o Others

• By Equipment Types

o Gutting

o Scaling

o Skinning

o Deboning

o Filleting

o Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ UK

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ India

§ China

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Middle East

§ Latin America

§ Africa

