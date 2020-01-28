Sealing And Strapping Packaging Tape Market expected to drive growth through 2027 made possible by top research firm

“Most in fact all of the manufacturers especially in the FMCG and Pharma sectors uses the sealing and strapping tapes to give final sealing of the goods/materials or products to be packed that it reaches down the supply chain untampered, safe and with relative easiness especially during the package and material handling during loading, offloading and transit. These tapes mostly are used to seal the corrugated board or paper board boxes to give shape and also final sealing of these boxes. The use of these tapes depends on the material being used and its properties to handle the stress and strain during the handling of the packaged material. Tensile strength, relative cheapness of different tapes and adhesive used are the key to determine the choice. Cost benefit ratio also forms a function in selecting a particular tape.

The growth of the manufacturing sector is the key to determine the demand of these tapes. The rise in urban population and the middle class are the key drivers for derived demand of these tapes.

For the time being there is no substitute for such tapes and thus the restraints can be only from the environment side as these tapes are non-biodegradable. As of now these are not in the radar of environment activists. The opportunities are in the countries where the manufacturing sector is at boom especially due to lower wages. Such countries are in south Asian countries and taping those markets are good opportunity.

The Sealing & Strapping Tapes Market are segmented on the basis of Material: Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride and Others; on the basis of type of adhesive: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Others; By Application: Carton Sealing and Strapping & Bundling; by Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and LATAM.

Carton sealing is the largest segment as almost all of the manufactured goods are card-boxed or corrugated box packed. In last decades with the rising use of fork lift in material handling at warehouses has helped in gaining the uses. The South Asian markets and China are the largest growing consumers of these tapes as these countries are becoming global manufacturing base especially for the exports.

The sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is dominated by large players such as Avery Dennison Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Tesa SE (Germany), Scapa Group plc (UK), Shrutapes (US), Nichiban (Japan), Mactac (US), and Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes (China). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence in various countries.