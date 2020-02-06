Sedimentation and centrifugation equipment Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2017 – 2025

Military 3D Printing Market: Summary

The Global Military 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.4%, Says By Forencis Research. 3D Printing is a process which creates three dimensional objects by place materials layer by layer. Military 3D printing cover under various technologies such as electron beam melting (EBM) and fused deposition modelling. It’s also include portable 3D system will offer the new growing demand for this market. However, 3D printing helps in making custom weapons and minimizes the manufacturing damages. Some key players in global Military 3D Printing Market: Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne Co, GE AVIATION, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd, Optomec, Inc, Markforged, Inc, SMG3D, Engineering & Manufacturing Services, Inc. and Other Key Companies

Military 3d Printing Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Reduction Manufacturing Time and Cost

Government across the globe are making advance 3D printers which will expected to boost the supply chain market during next five years by reducing cost and make it more productive. 3D printing is mainly used in military systems for reducing the weight of the weapon system for weapon design and handling process at the same time. Moreover, manufacturing enhances the quality of customized tools for military system with no more extra manufacturing cost and manufacturing time. Hence it is expected to drive the military 3D printing market during next five years.

Rising Demand for Customized Equipment

Many manufacturers use 3D printing for making the functional and conceptual prototype with fast speed, greater accuracy, and lower failure rate. By this technology, the design cycle is compressed and manufacturer can produce more number of product with less amount of time with better quality. This is how the demand for customized equipment can be directly impacted on the growth of military 3D printing market during forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High Initial Investment and Required Maintenance Expertise

For starting new business in 3D printing services, high investment cost is one of the important factor which is expected to restrain the market during forecast period. Due to complex 3D printing operating procedure, Software applications, and services, the demand for technicians is increased. Hence, manufacturers have to invest more money for creating a better base for future growth and hence it is expected to restrain the market during forecast period.

Military 3d Printing Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Military 3D Printing Market, by Metal

Alloy

Titanium Alloy

Nickel Super Alloy

Aluminum

Stainless

Maraging

Silver

Military 3D Printing Market, by Material

Thermoplastics

Photopolymer

Military 3D Printing Market, by Platform

Air

Land

Navy

Space

Military 3D Printing Market, by Application

Prototyping

Tooling

Military 3D Printing Market, by Process

Vat Photopolymerization

Powder Bed Fusion

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Military 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Deposition Modelling

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Military 3D Printing Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



