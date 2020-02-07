Self Organizing Network Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics Outlook By 2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.,

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Self Organizing Network Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Self Organizing Network Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Self-organizing network is an intelligent mobile network software solution that deals with complex network operations to ensure smooth running and enhanced network performance. Moreover, it also enables constant monitoring of mobile network and related services. The world self-organizing networks (SON) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Furthermore, the sector is expected to generate $8.3 billion by 2022. SON collect data from various network sources and utilize it to enable self-optimization, self-healing and self-configuration features in network management. Self-organizing networks basically aim to reduce network operators efforts, by automating network management processes. The self-organizing network including Hetnet, Mobile Core and Mobile Backhaul are expected to contribute the growth of the sector.

Presently, the telecom industry is facing swift growth in cellular network traffic owing to enhanced use of mobile Internet and rapid uptake in LTE technology. Self-organizing networks offer several benefits, for instance, effective network traffic management, reduced operation cost, improved customer satisfaction and effective load balancing. Moreover, SON facilitate simplified and streamlined management of multi-technology and multi-vendor network that allows service providers to deliver faster services at lower cost. These advanced features have fostered the adoption of SON solution; thereby driving the growth of the market. In addition, rapid uptake in mobile subscriptions mainly in emerging countries is significantly boosting the market growth and providing huge opportunities for world SON market. However, high initial investment involved in SON implementation is restraining the growth of the market.

The world self-organizing networks (SON) market is segmented on the basis of architecture, cellular network and geography. The architecture segment is categorized into centralized self-organizing networks (C-SON), distributed self-organizing networks (D-SON) and hybrid self-organizing networks (H-SON). The cellular network segment is bifurcated into 4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 2G/3G. Based on geography, the self-organizing networks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with a country-wise analysis of each of these geographies. North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Mexico and Canada, whereas Europe has been further segmented into UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies include Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc., Amdocs Inc., Actix International Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, At&T Inc., Celcite, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG and RadiSys Corporation.

