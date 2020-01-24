MARKET REPORT
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market 2017- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Overview
A knowledge graph is a knowledge base utilised by Google to optimise its search engine results with semantic-search information taken from many sources. It was added to Google’s search engine in 2012 with the initial rollout in its home market, the United States. The Semantic Knowledge Graph market aims at extracting and presenting the knowledge of a specific domain automatically from a group of documents representative of that domain. The representation encodes the semantic relationship between different words, phrases and concepts such that those relationships can expose new information about the interrelationships between all entities in that domain.
The semantic knowledge graphing market has numerous applications like being used to discover related terms within a domain, explain multiple meanings of a similar phrase, boost semantic search by expanding user queries to related keywords/ phrases, and identifying trending topics among time-series data. It can also build a recommendation engine based on content, perform data cleansing by scoring each item according to relevance, summarise documents by judging the importance of each phrase and entity within the document and do a predictive analysis of time-series data.
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Drivers
A key driver of the semantic knowledge graphing market is the sheer volume of data available on search engines. According to Internet Live Stats, there are approximately 1.11 billion websites live as of 2016 with hundreds more being added every minute. It can be extremely challenging for website owners to reach their target market or even customers to find the exact data they are looking for. Semantic knowledge graphs can act as the backbone of any information architecture, enabling entity-centric views on information, data, products, suppliers, employees, locations and research topics. Semantic graphs not only retrieve what is required but also provide the interrelations between the various objects, even if not stated in explicit terms. They thus help in converting unorganized data into useful information.
The second driver of the semantic knowledge graphing market is the occasional personalization of information required. For e.g. – Some drugs might have regulatory aspects, a unique therapeutic character and an entirely different meaning to product managers or salespeople. At a given time, an individual might only require a certain aspect of information which is relevant in that particular situation. This personalised information processing requires a semantic layer on top of the data layer, particularly when the information is stored in different forms and scattered in several different repositories. Semantic knowledge graph engines can link similar content and documents related to one another in a highly precise manner.
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Restraints
Current semantic knowledge graphs rely on traditional machine learning methods. Thus, their results are not reusable by algorithms and neither can humans easily interpret them. The amount of information being added to the World Wide Web daily is beyond the realm of imagination. Semantic knowledge graphing is not evolving anywhere near as rapidly as required.
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Key Regions
China currently has the world’s largest online population, followed by the U.S. which makes these two countries the largest semantic knowledge graphing markets. India is expected to outpace the U.S within this decade and should be a key focus for companies offering semantic knowledge graphs.
Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Key Market Players
Some companies in the semantic knowledge graphing markets are
- Microsoft Bing’s Satori Knowledge Base
- Yandex’s Object Answer
- LinkedIn’s Knowledge Graph and Google’s Knowledge Graph.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
MARKET REPORT
Glass-Ceramics Market Go Advanced and Next Generation
The global Glass-Ceramics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Glass-Ceramics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Glass-Ceramics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Glass-Ceramics across various industries.
The Glass-Ceramics market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADM
Cargill
Agrana
MGP Ingredients
Manildra Group
Roquette
Glico Nutrition
Kroner-Starke
Tereos Syrol
Crespel & Deiters
Cropenergies
Gluten Y Almidones Industriales
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dry
Liquid
Segment by Application
Bakery & snacks
Pet food
Nutritional bars & drinks
Processed meat
Meat analogs
Others
The Glass-Ceramics market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Glass-Ceramics market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Glass-Ceramics market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Glass-Ceramics market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Glass-Ceramics market.
The Glass-Ceramics market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Glass-Ceramics in xx industry?
- How will the global Glass-Ceramics market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Glass-Ceramics by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Glass-Ceramics ?
- Which regions are the Glass-Ceramics market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Glass-Ceramics market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Glass-Ceramics Market Report?
Glass-Ceramics Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
MARKET REPORT
New Report For Media Relation Service Market Focussing on Key Challenges by 2026
Los Angeles, United State, January 24th,2020:
The report titled, Global Media Relation Service Market 2020 has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Media Relation Service market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Key companies functioning in the global Media Relation Service market cited in the report:
Edelman,Weber Shandwick,BCW,FleishmanHillard,Ketchum,MSL,Hill+Knowlton Strategies,Ogilvy,BlueFocus,Brunswick,Golin,MC Group,FTI Consulting,Havas PR,Vector Inc.,W2O Group,ICF Next,APCO Worldwide,Teneo Holdings,Sunny Side Up Inc,WE Communications,Finsbury,Porter Novelli,Avenir Global,Finn Partners,Syneos Health,Archetype,Zeno Group,Ruder Finn,ICR
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Media Relation Service market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Media Relation Service Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Media Relation Service market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Global Media Relation Service Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Media Relation Service market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Media Relation Service market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Media Relation Service market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Media Relation Service market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Media Relation Service market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
MARKET REPORT
Dental Imaging Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2021
Detailed Study on the Dental Imaging Market
The latest report published by PMR on the Dental Imaging Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2015 – 2021 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Dental Imaging Market.
The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Dental Imaging Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Dental Imaging Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.
Vital Market Information Included in the Report:
- Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets
- Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape
- Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment
- Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Dental Imaging Market
- Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Dental Imaging in different regions
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Dental Imaging Market:
- What is the projected growth rate of the Dental Imaging Market during the forecast period?
- What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Dental Imaging Market?
- Which market player is dominating the Dental Imaging Market in region 1?
- Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?
- What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Dental Imaging Market during the forecast period 2015 – 2021?
The Dental Imaging Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.
Some of the major companies operating in the global dental imaging market are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Vatech Co., Ltd., and FLOW Dental Corporation.
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Others
Key features of this report
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Dental Imaging market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Dental Imaging market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
What Sets PMR Apart From the Rest?
- Flawless, prompt, and efficient customer support
- Accurate representation of data collected from trustworthy secondary and primary sources
- Addressing over 300 client queries each day
- The systematic and methodical market research process
- Successfully delivered customized reports to clients from over 60 countries
