Semiconductor Production Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Equipment Type, Dimension, Application, and Geography

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market was valued at US$ 40 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 70 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. Information and communications technology segments have increasing demand for the semiconductor production equipment.

Semiconductors have transformed the process of generation, distribution, and consumption of energy. The semiconductor production equipment forgery the complexities involved in manufacturing integrated circuits and other semiconductor products. Semiconductor production equipment market is anticipated to an opportunistic market with the redefined digital supply chain.Semiconductor Production Equipment MarketTechnology associated with semiconductor production equipment is being improved constantly driven by demand in higher performing consumer products. Growth trajectory of semiconductor production equipment has a considerable shifted toward wireless semiconductors. This is enabling manufacturers to develop the efficiency and technology in the products. Another driving factor to the growth of semiconductor production equipment market is demand from automotive segment. Demand for semiconductor is directly proportionate to growth in automobile sector that is growing to Northward direction with latest energy saving and IoT technologies are being implemented in the vehicles. The semiconductor production equipment is highly competitive market and global as well as medium size players are investing in R&D, new product design, process technologies, and product features.

Semiconductor production equipment markets are segmented by equipment type, dimension, application, and region. On the basis of equipment type, Lithography holds a major share of the semiconductor production equipment market. The wafer manufacturing equipment type had a market size of about US$ 33,391 Mn in the semiconductor production equipment market. Based on dimension, 3D dimension market to grow at a high rate in the upcoming years. The needs for improved electrical performance have introduced 3D technology, which can replace the long interconnects used in 2D by short vertical interconnect.

Asia Specific is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in semiconductor production equipment market followed by North America. The semiconductor production equipment market in Europe region is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the upcoming period.

Some of the key players in the semiconductor production equipment market are Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Advantest Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Limited.

The Scope of the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market:

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Equipment Type

• Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

• Packaging Equipment

• Testing Equipment

• Lithography Equipment

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Dimension

• 2D

• 5D

• 3D

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Application

• Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/ Foundry

• Semiconductor Electronics ManufacturerSemiconductor Production Equipment Market by Geography

• Testing Home

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Specific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

• Applied Materials

• ASML Holding N.V.

• Lam Research Corporation

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• Advantest Corporation

• Teradyne Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Hitachi

• Screen Holdings Co., Ltd

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Disco

• DMS

• Eugene Technology

• Hanmi Semiconductor

• Jusung Engineering

• Kookje Electric Korea

• MEKTRA

• Mujin

• NeonTech

• Nikon Instruments

• Semes

• Wonik IPS

