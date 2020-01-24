Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors Market Growth 2019-2024

As opposed to other types of strain gages, semiconductor strain gages depend on the piezoresistive effects of silicon or germanium and measure the change in resistance with stress as opposed to strain. The semiconductor bonded strain gage is a wafer with the resistance element diffused into a substrate of silicon. It is widely used as sense element for transducer manufacturing and engineering stress analysis, Semiconductor Strain Gauges are not only used for surveying stress distribution, or static measurement for machinery, ships, bridges, aviation, but also used for non-linearity compensation of force transducers.

Semiconductor strain gages manufacturers with advanced technologies are from developed regions like Europe, United States and Japan. While most of them have built Production bases in China as to the low labor cost and global sales network to meet local market demand.

Semiconductor strain gages make use of the piezo-resistive effect exhibited by certain semiconductor materials such as silicon and germanium in order to obtain greater sensitivity and higher-level output. Semiconductor gages can be produced to have either positive or negative changes when strained.

On the whole market overview, this is a market with intense competition and lots of customers， small players without enough financial and technology support should take cautious entering this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 33 million by 2024, from US$ 22 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Naked Gages

Backed Gages

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Measurement & Control

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BCM Sensor

Micron Instruments

Kyowa

HT Sensor

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

