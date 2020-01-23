Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Semiconductor Test Equipment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2026

Published

2 hours ago

on

The global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market report?

  • Learn the behavior pattern of every Semiconductor Test Equipment Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
  • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Semiconductor Test Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
  • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
  • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Semiconductor Test Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

  • Which players hold the significant Semiconductor Test Equipment Market share and why?
  • What strategies are the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
  • Why region is expected to lead the global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market?
  • What factors are negatively affecting the Semiconductor Test Equipment Market growth?
  • What will be the value of the global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

The prominent players in the global semiconductor test equipment market are Cobham plc, Advantest Corporation, CREA (Collaudi Elettronici Automatizzati S.r.l.), Advantest Corporation, Astronics Test Systems, Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Lorlin Test Systems, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., STAr Technologies Inc., Tektronix, Inc., and Teradyne, Inc., among others.

Regional Overview

By geography, North America region is creating potential and new revenue models for the semiconductor test equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors of the semiconductor test equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for semiconductor test equipment in North America. Due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the semiconductor test equipment market in European countries has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the semiconductor test equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. These factors are positively supporting the growth of the semiconductor test equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due rising adoption of connected and smart devices, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the semiconductor test equipment manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Segments
  • Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
  • Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
  • Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
  • Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Solutions Technology
  • Semiconductor Test Equipment Value Chain of the Market
  • Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Semiconductor Test Equipment market includes:

  • North America Market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America Market
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe Market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe Market
    • Poland
    • Russia
  • SEA & Others of APAC Market
    • Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
  • Japan Market
  • China Market
  • Middle East and Africa Market
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

MARKET REPORT

India Dearomatic Solvents Market 2016: Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Demand for de-aromatic solvents continues to surge in India. According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research, the de-aromatic solvents market in India is set to ride at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2016 and 2024. Increasing concerns over the hazards caused by the use of conventional solvents and a corresponding increase in demand for effective yet safer and eco-friendly alternatives is expected to fuel the demand for de-aromatic solvents in India during the assessment period. The de-aromatic market in the western part of the country is expected to witness the highest growth, while the Northern and the Southern parts will also continue to account for respectable market shares. On the other hand, growth of the market will be sluggish in the eastern part of India over 2024.

The report titled “De-aromatic Solvents Market: India Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024” reveals that in 2016, INR 2,925.9 Mn were garnered from the sales of de-aromatic solvents in India, which is projected to reach INR 5,073.4 Mn by 2024-end, reflecting a CAGR of 7.1%.

India De-Aromatic Solvents Market: Key Trends 

  • Rising preference for high flash point products for metal working and drilling fluids applications expected to provide an impetus on the market.
  • Some of the leading market participants are actively focusing on offering de-aromatic solvents that cater to specific end-use requirements.
  • Of late, companies that are operating de-aromatic solvents market globally, are laying emphasis on further quality improvement and boosting the production of solvents using natural gas-based feedstock, which is synthesized using Gas-To-Liquid (GTL) technology as against conventional oil-based feedstock.
  • The region of Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive destination for manufacturers and suppliers of de-aromatic solvents, owing to its growing demand from some of emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea.
  • Also, manufacturers are channelizing resources towards ramping up production capacities in order to cater to the soaring demand from a diverse set of industries.

Persistence Market Research’s study on the India de-aromatic solvents market identified that the medium flash point de-aromatic solvent accounted for more than 76% value share of the market in 2016.  However, the market share of medium flash point de-aromatic solvent is likely to decline slightly during the assessment period.

Based on boiling point, type 2 (185–240°C) de-aromatic solvents are expected to remain highly lucrative for manufacturers in India. In 2016, type 2 de-aromatic solvent accounted for around 76.3% share in terms of value and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Use of de-aromatic solvents in paints, coatings and inks manufacturing is projected to remain significantly high over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, their use in metal working is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing adoption of less toxic and non-corrosive high flash point de-aromatized solvents in metal working applications. By 2024-end, around INR 1,112.4 Mn worth de-aromatic solvent will be used for metal working.

Companies covered in India Dearomatic Solvents Market Report

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Total S.A. 
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc
  • Isu Exachem
  • Mehta Petro Refineries
  • Avani Petrocehm Pvt Ltd.
  • Raj Petro Specialties P. Ltd.
  • Eastern Petroleum Private Limited

[email protected]

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market..

The Global High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings market is the definitive study of the global High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., 3M, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., RPM International Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tnemec Inc., Sokema, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd., AnCatt Inc.

By Product
Epoxy, Urethane, Acrylic, Others  ,

By Application
Oil & Gas, Marine, Construction, Tanks & Pipes, Power Generation, Others ,

By

By

By

By

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth. 

 High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Overview: 

  • A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
  • Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
  • Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
  • Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts

Why Buy This High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report?

Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings market & key players.

What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?

Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).

As global capacity for and production in High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings consumption?

For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.

[email protected]

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

﻿Global Cementing Chemicals Market 2020 – Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The GlobalCementing Chemicals Market report deeply analyzed based on CAGR, market size, and other crucial factors. The Cementing Chemicals report provides exactly prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates for all forecast periods for 2020-2026. The report consists of vast data on growth forecasts that can be explained through various graphical representations. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data. The report focuses on the key global Cementing Chemicals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market competition landscape, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in future years. Comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry,including Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, Clariant, Lubrizol, Flotek Industries, Ashland, CNPC, CNOOC .

The Cementing Chemicals market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Cementing Chemicals market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Cementing Chemicals, with sales, revenue and global market share of Cementing Chemicals are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Cementing Chemicals market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

The global Cementing Chemicals market report study various drivers and restrains that have shaped the global market.The detailed study of numerous drivers of the market enable readers to get a clear perspective of the market, which includes market environment, government policies, product innovations, breakthroughs, and market risks. The research report also points out the myriad opportunities, challenges, and market barriers present in the global Cementing Chemicals market. The comprehensive nature of the information will help the reader determine and plan strategies to benefit from. Restrains, challenges, and market barriers also help the reader to understand how the company can prevent itself from facing downfall.

This report studies the global market size of Cementing Chemicals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cementing Chemicals in these regions.

Cementing Chemicals Product Types In-Depth:
Accelerators, Retarders, Weighting Agents, Extenders, Dispersants

Cementing Chemicals Applications In-Depth:
Oil and Gas, Shale Gas

The report includes:
1. Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
2. Examination of the opportunities and innovation-driven Cementing Chemicals market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in these developments
3. Analyze the various end-use industry applications of Cementing Chemicalss and the market dynamics of each application
4. Identify segments with high growth potential and also understand future applications of the segments
5. In-depth understanding of Cementing Chemicals Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cementing Chemicals Market for forthcoming years.

Market segments and sub-segments
– Market trends and dynamics
– Supply and demand
– Market size
– Current trends/opportunities/challenges
– Competitive landscape
– Technological breakthroughs
– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Browse full report @ https://www.industryandresearch.com/report/Global-Cementing-Chemicals-Market-Status–2015-2019–and-Forecast–2020-2024–by-Region-Product-Type–End-Use/155614

In final conclusion, the Global Cementing Chemicals Market report offers a one-stop solution to all the key players covering various aspects of the industry like growth statistics, development history, industry share, Cementing Chemicals Market presence, potential buyers, consumption forecast, data sources, and beneficial conclusion.

Contact Us @ [email protected]

[email protected]

