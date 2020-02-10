Sensors For Robotics Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2022

The global market for sensors for robotics should reach $840 million by 2022 from $510 million in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, from 2017 to 2022.

The report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.

– An overview of the global market for sensors for robotics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Insight into technological developments and market adoption patterns

– Breakdown of the market by sensor type, application, and region

– Coverage of sensors within the vision, touch, hearing, and movement segments

– Evaluation of the market’s competitive dynamics, including critical success factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Robotics are dependent on sensor technology to allow applications where robotic appliances can relate to the world. Such appliances rely on sensors to detect environmental and internal status. Environmental or external robotic sensors ae classified as exteroceptive, reflecting observations of the robotic appliance’s environment and objects in it. Internal robotic sensors are classified as proprioceptive, in that they provide the appliance with “a sense of self” or internal state. This is done by measuring values internal to the system such as power availability, component position, etc. Sensors are also either active, in that they transfer energy, or passive in that they receive energy. While there are a wide variety of sensors applicable to these robotic applications, they can be grouped into four major categories:

– Vision (requiring optical and image processing sensors).

– Touch (tactile sensors, requiring signal processing for contact detection and interpretation).

– Hearing (audio sensors and signal processing).

– Movement (motion and direction sensors with guidance systems).

As the technologies to activate these functions evolve, so do the sensors and the capabilities of robotics. For example, enhanced three-dimensional imaging sensors are being used to improve everything from warehouse stocking to surgical support in operations. As robotic appliances take on less predictable tasks, moving them away from the assembly line and into other environments, it is crucial that sensors continue to improve their capabilities. On the assembly line, as well, advances in sensory perception have improved safety, accelerating the pace of industrial automation.