Serious Game Market 2020 : Emerging Technology, Growth and Top Companies Analysis-Cisco, Nintendo, BreakAway Games, CCS Education, Designing Digitally | Forecast to 2025

Overview of the Serious Game:-

A serious game or applied game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to products used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, religion, and politics.

The education segment accounts for the major share of the market.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the serious game market at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing interest of manufacturers in serious games and the increasing emphasis on the development of serious games are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region.

In 2018, the global Serious Game market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2020-2025.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Cisco

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Nintendo

• Serious Game International

• Applied Research Associates

• BreakAway Games

• CCS Education

• Designing Digitally

• Serious Game Interactive

• Many more…

Development policies and plans that can be immediate impact on worldwide market. This study includes EXIM related chapters for all relevant companies dealing with the Serious Game market and related profiles and provides valuable data in terms of finances, product portfolio, and investment planning and marketing and business strategy.

Key Research: The main sources are industry experts from the global Serious Game‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. Through interviews in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, vice president, marketing director, technology and innovation director, founder and key executives of key core companies and institutions.

Secondary Research: Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Serious Game development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Serious Game Company.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile-based

PC-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Education

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Media and Advertising

Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Serious Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Serious Game Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphone

1.5.3 PC

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Serious Game Market Size

2.2 Serious Game Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Serious Game Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Serious Game Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Continued…

