Server Microprocessor Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 – 2027

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Server Microprocessor Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Server Microprocessor Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Server Microprocessor Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 – 2027 as the forecast timeframe.

The Server Microprocessor Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Server Microprocessor Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Server Microprocessor Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

key players, and development of workload-specific server microprocessor designs is the growing trend in the global server microprocessor market.

Server Microprocessor Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding cloud infrastructure coupled with increasing adoption of cloud based solutions by organizations across various industries is the prominent factor drives the growth of global server microprocessor market. Increasing interest on hyper cloud solutions due to dynamic workload of organizations, emerging 5G networks and expanding internet of things (IoT) applications, accelerates the growth of global server microprocessor market. Also rising focus on exploring wide range of chip technologies by top internet giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, with the objective to enhance their artificial intelligence capabilities, fuels the growth of global server microprocessor market. Increasing focus on reducing data centre volume coupled with increasing investment in commercializing quantum computing, and complexity in upgrading server processors, are the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global server microprocessor market.

Server Microprocessor Market: Market Segmentation

The global server microprocessor market is segmented on the basis of number of cores, operating frequency, and by region.

On the basis of number of cores, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

Six-core & less

Above six-core

On the basis of operating frequency, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

1.5GHz – 1.99GHz

2.0GHz – 2.49GHz

2.5GHz – 2.99GHz

3.0GHz and higher

Regionally, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, the above six-core segment is expected to dominate the global server microprocessor market, due to expanding cloud infrastructure.

Server Microprocessor Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, server microprocessor market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing enterprise cloud data volumes. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing server microprocessor market, due to adoption to software as a service (SaaS) based business models.

Server Microprocessor Market: Competition Landscape

In July 2017, Intel Corporation – a U.S. based multinational technological company, launched Xeon Scalable – an energy efficient server processor, with the objective to expand its portfolio.

In June 2017, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.- a U.S. based multinational semiconductor company, launched EPYC 7000 series – a high performance processor for datacentre, with the objective to cater the increasing demand for lower energy high computing efficiency server processor.

Prominent players in the global server microprocessor market includes Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Cavium, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation., and Marvell.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

