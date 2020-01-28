MARKET REPORT
Server Virtualization Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Server Virtualization Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Server Virtualization Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Server Virtualization Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Server Virtualization Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Server Virtualization Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Server Virtualization from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2017 – 2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Server Virtualization Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Server Virtualization Market. This section includes definition of the product –Server Virtualization , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Server Virtualization . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Server Virtualization Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Server Virtualization . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Server Virtualization manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Server Virtualization Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Server Virtualization Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Server Virtualization Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Server Virtualization Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Server Virtualization Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Server Virtualization Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Server Virtualization business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Server Virtualization industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Server Virtualization industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Server Virtualization Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Server Virtualization Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Server Virtualization Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Server Virtualization market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Server Virtualization Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Server Virtualization Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
POS Software Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2027| LightSpeed POS, ShopKeep, Vend Limited
POS Software market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 42.49 Bn by 2027.
The POS software stores information and maintains all records within a database. It offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. The software helps in streamlining billing and order processing, inventory and stock management, sales monitoring and reporting, employee management, cross channel returns management, customer relationship and experience, and loyalty programs and gift cards activities
Countries such as the UAE, the UK, Belgium, Canada, the US, France, and Singapore are heavily adopting the cashless mode of payments owing to rising digitization and better internet infrastructure. On the other hand, Russia, Egypt, and Indonesia are among the countries that are embarking toward the path of electronic payments that would allow POS providers to address diversified needs in varied verticals. As the industry players are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of POS software is continuously increasing.
The POS software market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global POS software market. Whereas, North America, followed by APAC, holds the highest market share in the POS software market in 2018.
The growth of North America POS software market is propelled by the presence of wide number of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. The region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, have their own large retail chains, and have retail companies that conduct business operations across the world. For instance, in 2019, Appetize, the Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform, partnered with Restaurant365, a cloud-based, restaurant management software platform, to combine and automate their ordering systems, accounting, and operations management. Also, NEM Ventures, venture capital and investment subsidiary of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem, invested in Cyclebit POS software to facilitate payments using cryptocurrencies in Northern America.
The providers of advanced POS software are dedicated to ensure the goal of cashless payment by delivering smooth and secure platform. A few initiatives are undertaken by POS software providers, which, in turn, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Brill Mindz, a top application development company, delivered Monasabatna POS Software in Saudi Arabia. The Monasabatna POS is a cloud-based POS software that provides the advantage of signing in and working from anywhere.
Some of the other notable players in the global POS software market include AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infor Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Intuit, Inc., LightSpeed POS Inc., ShopKeep, Vend Limited, among others.
The report segments the global educational robot market as follows:
Global POS Software Market – By Component
- Software
- Services
Global POS Software Market – By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global POS Software Market – By Application
- Inventory Tracking
- Purchasing Management
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Engagement
- Others
Global POS Software Market – By End User
- BFSI
- Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
Global POS Software Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (MEA)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
Manufacturing ERP Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2027|CBO Infotech, CRIMS (Unicode Solutions), Gamut Infosystems Ltd.
The manufacturing ERPs are broadly used in diverse industries, including food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, more. Owing to growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are the few factors driving the market. On the contrary, high upfront costs indulge in installing and upgrading the software might act as an obstacle in the growth of manufacturing ERP market.
Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyse a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the ERP market in the near future. AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several ERP service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the manufacturing ERP in the coming years.
India has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing. The manufacturing industry needs to handle several processes such as inventory management, procurement, design process, order management, quality control processes to meet the emerging need of the end-users. Several manufacturing industries, such as automotive oil, steel, retail, and pharmaceutical companies, have already implemented an ERP solution. The adoption of ERP software in the Indian market is gaining traction due to the presence of a large number of SMEs. The Indian market comprises around 60% of the SME companies who already adopted these manufacturing ERP solutions that are attributed to the low-cost manufacturing ERP solutions as well as the availability of a considerable number of skilled technical and functional talent. There are various benefits of using ERP solutions such as reduced manufacturing cycle time, reduced inventory, reduced error in ordering reduced planning cycle time, reduced requirement of manpower, better utilization of resources, increased customer satisfaction, enable faster response to changing market situations, and enables outreach.
The manufacturing ERP market by application is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, energy, food & beverage, chemicals, retail & garments, and others. The food & beverage holds a significant share in the market, whereas, retail & garments is expected to be the fastest-growing end user industry during the forecast period. The ERP solution for the F&B industry allows the entrepreneurs and managers of the company to perform different assignments, such as discovering new recipes as well as monitoring the production costs effectively and rapidly. The retail ERP software comprises of single database which permits different departments to communicate with each other efficiently.
The major players operating in the market for manufacturing ERP market are CBO Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CRIMS (Unicode Solutions), Gamut Infosystems Ltd., SAP SE, Netsoft Solutions India Private Limited, Teknovative Solution, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group plc, and Infor Inc. among others.
The report segments the India manufacturing ERP market as follows:
India Manufacturing ERP Market – By Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud
India Manufacturing ERP Market – By End User Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Metallurgy
- Pharmaceuticals
- Energy
- Food & Beverage
- Chemicals
- Retail & Garments
- Others
Aircraft MRO Market 2020 Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027
The global aircraft MRO market was valued US$ 80.38 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 119.41 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) process is an essential and unavoidable aspect of every business. A proper MRO of an aircraft or its component can help businesses to avoid significant risks to their survival. Thus, aviation industry players majorly focus on creating appropriate business processes and infrastructure to support. The growth of the commercial as well as military segments in the aviation industry is likely to fuel the MRO market growth during the forecast period. Further, due to growth in the global population that can afford air travel is one of the factors boosting the growth of the aviation MRO market. With the increase in the population, the demand for new aircraft procurement is also rising along with the surge in shift timings, thus leading to the need for frequent MRO activities. Additionally, improved service quality, increased competition, and lowered service fares are among the crucial factors benefitting both mature and developing market segments around the globe.
The deployment of various retrofitting technologies, which refers to the implementation of newer technologies on older aircraft fleet, help increase passenger comfort and safety and also facilitates the airlines in maintaining their older fleet. The continuous advancements in the aircraft technologies is resulting in up-gradation of MRO capabilities. This is due to the fact that the MRO service providers are constantly seeking up gradation and procurement of newer technologies in order to service the newer aircraft as well as retrofit the upgraded technologies on the older aircraft fleets. The global commercial airlines in the current scenario are holding on to their older aircraft fleet owing to the drop in fuel prices. This factor is compelling the airlines to opt for MRO activities frequently, which is facilitating the MRO service providers to offer the airlines to retrofit the aircraft fleet with newer technologies. The retrofitting trend is soaring among the MRO service providers, which is driving the growth of aircraft MRO market. Similar trend is also anticipated to continue over the years, and thus, integration of advanced and modern technologies on older aircraft fleet is expected to change the aircraft MRO market landscape as well as face of aviation industry.
Aircraft MRO Market – Geographic Breakdown, 2018 & 2027
The report segments the global aircraft MRO market as follows:
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Component
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Global Aircraft MRO Market – By End-User
- Commercial
- Military
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
