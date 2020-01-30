Serverless Architecture Market – Key Insight, Top Players Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast (2018-2025)

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Serverless Architecture Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the serverless architecture sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The serverless architecture market research report offers an overview of global serverless architecture industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The serverless architecture market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The global serverless architecture market is segment based on region, by deployment model, by application, by organization size, and by industry vertical. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Serverless Architecture Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Model

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

By Application

• Real-time file/stream processing

• Web Application Development

• IoT Backend

• Others

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & entertainment

• Public sector

• Retail & e-commerce

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global serverless architecture market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global serverless architecture Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Alibaba Group

• Amazon Web Services

• Google LLC

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Platform9 Systems, Inc.

• Rackspace Inc.

• Tibco Software

• Twilio

