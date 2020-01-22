ENERGY
Service Parts logistics Market Forecast By 2024: Logwin, TVS Logistics, Yusen Logistics
A comprehensive Service Parts logistics market research report gives better insights about different Service Parts logistics market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Service Parts logistics market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Service Parts logistics report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Logwin, TVS Logistics, Yusen Logistics, UTi Worldwide, SEKO Logistics, Verst Group Logistics, UPS, DB Schenker, Kerry Logistics, Beumer Group, Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA, FedEx SupplyChain, Ryder System, Broekman logistics, Deutsche Post DHL
The Service Parts logistics report covers the following Types:
- Ground transportation
- Air transport
- Shipping
Applications are divided into:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Service Parts logistics market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Service Parts logistics trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Service Parts logistics Market Report:
- Service Parts logistics Market Overview
- Global Service Parts logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Service Parts logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Service Parts logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Service Parts logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Service Parts logistics Market Analysis by Application
- Global Service Parts logistics Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Service Parts logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
ENERGY
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Material Type, End-User Industry, and Region.
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market was valued at US$ 267.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 407.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.37% during a forecast period.
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market
On the basis of material type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to drive the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the forecast period as increased consumption of single unit dose drug products. In addition, polypropylene has properties such as it is a versatile and cost-effective, and high resistant, which is driving demand for the polypropylene. Based on product type, bottles segment is expected to propel the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth during the forecast period. In terms of end-user industry, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to drive the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the near future as growth in demand for advanced aseptic technology.
The global blow-fill-seal technology market growth is rising as an increase in manufacturing activities across the globe. The growing popularity for conveniently packaged products and innovative packaging solutions, which are surging the demand for blow-fill-seal technology across the globe. The growth in demand from the end-user industries such as the pharmaceutical industry, which is also provides an opportunity for global blow-fill-seal technology market growth, especially in the emerging economies such as India and China. The increase in the pharmaceutical industry, which is boosting demand for the polypropylene material for the manufacture of vials, bottles, and ampoules using BFS (blow-fill-seal) technology. The key trends in the blow-Fill-seal technology market, which are increasing demand for ascetic packaging and strict regulations regarding the packaging of pharmaceutical products across the globe. The global blow-fill-seal technology market is driven by increased demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation. However, the high cost of the product is expected to hamper the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the forecast period.
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in the forecast period as growing expansion of pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies of this region such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, the growth in demand for the blow-fill-seal technology in this region and consumer’s preferences are shifting towards healthy and safe packaged products, which are boosting the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in a positive way. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in the near future.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Blow-fill-seal Technology Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Blow-fill-seal Technology Market.
Scope of the Report Blow-fill-seal Technology Market
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Product Type
• Bottles
• Vials
• Ampoules
• Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Material Type
• Polypropylene
• Polyethylene
o High-Density Polyethylene
o Low-Density Polyethylene
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by End-User Industry
• Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverages
• Others
Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market
• Rommelag
• Unither
• HealthStar
• AUTOMATIC LIQUID PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, LLC
• Weiler Engineering, Inc.
• Pharmapack Co., Ltd.
• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
• Catalent, Inc.
• Filling Machines Division
• Albasit India Packaging
• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.
• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd
• Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.
ENERGY
Coconut Market 2025, Analyzed by Business Growth, Updated Applications, Development Factors, Size Applications, Demographics and Future Prospects
The global coconut consumption was valued at more than 60 million tons in 2018 and is expected to further grow on account of increased adoption in food & beverage, healthcare products, personal care & cosmetics, and textile industry. The global market for coconut is more prone to industrial pressure due to the increased availability of other sources, which are comparatively cheaper than coconut oil namely palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, etc. Coconut oil being comprised of lauric acid and myristic acid are inevitably considered as an important item for industrial applications and often are sold with a huge margin.
The global coconut study offers market sizing for the historic year 2014 to 2017, base year 2018, and forecast from 2019 to 2024 in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and volume (USD Million). Global coconut market for each product type, application, and region has been provided for the above-mentioned forecast period. The report observes multiple facets of the coconut industry using world production, consumption, trade analysis, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, value chain, and Porter’s five forces model. Furthermore, the study offers an in-depth market assessment with vendor landscape analysis, strategic framework, and profiles of leading global as well as local producers.
In terms of application, the food & beverage industry accounted for more than 60% share of overall market share. Coconut is favored in most of the sweet dishes in many regions due to its naturally sweet flavor. Coconut jam is made with coconut milk, brown sugar and glucose; the demand for coconut confectionaries and candies is spread through certain South Pacific nations, particularly Samoa. Coconut jam is often used as spread, pancake syrup, sponge cake filling, doughnut spreading, ice cream topping, dessert topping and marinade syrup.
Coconut is a magical fruit with the widest set of application areas, including cosmetics. The matured meat of coconut is left to dry naturally or is treated in a heat oven to remove moisture content. This item is referred to as the coconut oil copra which is then used in hair conditioners. The global cosmetic products market size was valued at more than USD 500 billion in 2018 and is growing rapidly by virtue of increasing demand from the millennial population. Thus in turn is expected to increase coconut penetration in personal care and cosmetics products over the coming years.
In terms of region, Middle East & Africa is expected to be the promising market for coconut industry over the coming years. Increasing demand for coconut water and coconut fiber has increased coconut trade over the past few years. For instance, over the past few years many European companies such as Tesco, H&M, and Primark are sourcing their garments from East African countries. Moreover, increasing government regulations and supportive actions to strengthen industrial sectors is expected to not only encourage domestic market, but also strengthen textile trades. For instance, renewal of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is expected to offer African countries duty free access to the U.S. market.
In terms of market competition, the global coconut industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of small players and well-established food & beverage manufacturers are operating in this industry. Some prominent players are Vita Coco, PepsiCo, Coconut Palm Group Co. Ltd. (Yeshu), THE COCA-COLA COMPANY (ZICO Beverages LLC), KKP Industries, Dutch Plantin Coir India Pvt. Ltd, THEPPADUNGPORN COCONUT CO., LTD, COCO& CO, and PT. Global Coconut.
Key segments of the global coconut market
Type Overview, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- Coconut water
- Coconut Oil
- Coconut Milk
- Coconut Snacks
- Coconut Desiccated
- Coconut Fibre
- Others
Application Overview, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- Food & Beverage
- Cosmetics
- Healthcare
- Textile
Regional Overview, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
- Americas
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC
ENERGY
Global Propanol Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Regions.
Global Propanol Market was valued US$ 3.37 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 4.79 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period.
Global Propanol MarketIncreasing use of propanol in the growing pharmaceutical industry, attributed to the growing population and changing lifestyle in developing countries is expected to drive the global propanol market over the forecast period. Propanol derivatives are increasingly being utilized in the cosmetics industry as a solvent substitute, which is further projected to increase product demand over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for paints and coatings due to the rapidly growing construction and automotive industries are also anticipated to propel the global propanol market over the forecast period. Advancing technologies in application sectors are expected to provide tremendous opportunities for global propanol market participants overcoming eight years.
However, stringent environmental regulations regarding transportation and handling of organic compounds are expected to hamper propanol market growth over the coming seven years. Furthermore, global propanol market faces numerous restrictions owing to high raw material combustibility, which is also expected to limit market growth over the forecast period. Increasing raw material prices mostly regarding acetone and propylene, due to volatile crude oil prices is anticipated to hamper the demand over the forecast period.
Based on the type, Isopropanol segment is estimated to lead the propanol market by type during the forecast period. Isopropanol is the key type of propanol, which is used as a solvent in diverse applications, such as paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, inks, and household & personal care products, owing to its low cost and easy availability. The increasing demand for these products due to high industrial growth such as construction, healthcare, printing, and automotive is expected to drive the demand for propanol.
Based on the application, propanol is mainly used to manufacture other solvents such as cosmetics, skin/hair preparations, pharmaceuticals, lacquer formulations, perfumes, and dye solutions, types of antifreeze, soaps and window cleaner. It can also be used to create printing inks, coatings, de-greasing fluids, adhesives, insecticides and herbicides. Normal propanol is also used as a chemical intermediate to create esters, halides, propylamines and propyl acetate. The end user markets of this product are the cosmetics, cleaning, printing,and motor, coatings and chemical industries.
Graphically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing propanol market. The growing construction, automotive, household & personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in this region owing to the growing consumer spending and increasing income levels is expected to boost the demand for propanol.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global propanol market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global propanol market.
Scope of Global Propanol Market
Global Propanol Market, By Type
• N-Propanol
• Isopropanol
Global Propanol Market, By Application
• Direct Solvent
• Chemical Intermediate
• Pharmaceutical
• Household & Personal Care
• Others
Global Propanol Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Propanol Market
• Royal Dutch Shell Plc
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• BASF SE
• The Dow Chemical Company
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Sasol Limited
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Tokuyama Corporation
• LCY Chemical Corp.
• JXTG Holdings, Inc.
• Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
• OXEA GmbH
• Carboclor S.A.
• ISU Chemical
• Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• Solvay
