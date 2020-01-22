Service Parts logistics Market Forecast By 2024: Logwin, TVS Logistics, Yusen Logistics

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market was valued at US$ 267.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 407.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.37% during a forecast period.

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market

On the basis of material type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to drive the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the forecast period as increased consumption of single unit dose drug products. In addition, polypropylene has properties such as it is a versatile and cost-effective, and high resistant, which is driving demand for the polypropylene. Based on product type, bottles segment is expected to propel the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth during the forecast period. In terms of end-user industry, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to drive the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the near future as growth in demand for advanced aseptic technology.

The global blow-fill-seal technology market growth is rising as an increase in manufacturing activities across the globe. The growing popularity for conveniently packaged products and innovative packaging solutions, which are surging the demand for blow-fill-seal technology across the globe. The growth in demand from the end-user industries such as the pharmaceutical industry, which is also provides an opportunity for global blow-fill-seal technology market growth, especially in the emerging economies such as India and China. The increase in the pharmaceutical industry, which is boosting demand for the polypropylene material for the manufacture of vials, bottles, and ampoules using BFS (blow-fill-seal) technology. The key trends in the blow-Fill-seal technology market, which are increasing demand for ascetic packaging and strict regulations regarding the packaging of pharmaceutical products across the globe. The global blow-fill-seal technology market is driven by increased demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation. However, the high cost of the product is expected to hamper the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in the forecast period as growing expansion of pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies of this region such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, the growth in demand for the blow-fill-seal technology in this region and consumer’s preferences are shifting towards healthy and safe packaged products, which are boosting the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in a positive way. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Blow-fill-seal Technology Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Blow-fill-seal Technology Market.

Scope of the Report Blow-fill-seal Technology Market

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Product Type

• Bottles

• Vials

• Ampoules

• Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Material Type

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

o High-Density Polyethylene

o Low-Density Polyethylene

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by End-User Industry

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market

• Rommelag

• Unither

• HealthStar

• AUTOMATIC LIQUID PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, LLC

• Weiler Engineering, Inc.

• Pharmapack Co., Ltd.

• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

• Catalent, Inc.

• Filling Machines Division

• Albasit India Packaging

• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd

• Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blow-fill-seal Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blow-fill-seal Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blow-fill-seal Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blow-fill-seal Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blow-fill-seal Technology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

