Servo Press Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 9.1% During the Forecast Period 2017-2025
Understanding various facets of the global servo press market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “Servo Press Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The extensive servo press market research report focuses on several trends, opportunities, developments, restraints, challenges and drivers influencing the growth of the global servo press market. These factors vary across different regions impacting the market in a different way in the respective region. The analysis of these facets across the globe has been included in this research report. Moreover, along with current market scenario and historic data, future market insights across each segment for a period of eight years have been slated in this research study.
Persistence Market Research Anticipates a Stunning Growth Rate for the Global Servo Press Market
According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for servo press is expected rise at a high rate in the coming years. The global market is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of the assessment year from a value a little under US$ 2 Bn in 2017. This market is projected to expand at a stellar value CAGR of 9.1% throughout the period of assessment.
Increasing Focus by Manufacturers on Reducing Vehicle Weight Expected to Boost the Demand for Servo Press
Automotive sector is a highly lucrative end user of servo press. The global market for servo press has been highly influenced by the growing adoption of servo press in automotive. The increasing sale of automotive and growing vehicle parc have resulted in increasing carbon emissions, consequently making the automotive sector a large contributor to the greenhouse effect. With a view to reduce carbon emissions, several manufacturers are focusing on developing green technologies and vehicles that are fuel efficient. This has spurred the demand for vehicles of light weight. Since recent past, the automotive industry is continually working on the enhancement of the fuel economy by producing light weight vehicles as an attempt to battle global warming. To achieve this, steel with high tensile strength, that enables thin body panels in the vehicle, along with lightweight aluminum alloys are being used on a large scale. This has resulted in the use of servo press to carry out metal forming applications.
Segmental Snapshot
The global market for servo press is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end use industry and region.
- With respect to region, China is expected to be the largest region and the most lucrative for servo press. China has been witnessing increased adoption of servo press since past years and dominated the global market in 2017. It is expected to continue leading the global market in the coming years with a high market valuation as well as high growth rate during the forecast period. As per this research report, servo press market in China is estimated to touch a value over US$ 1.2 Bn and is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period. Europe is the second largest with a significant market share and is poised to register high growth rate in the years to follow
- With respect to product type, crank type servo press is largely used and the segment is expected to dominate the global market and is the largest with a high market valuation. However, the screw segment is expected to gain high steam in the coming years
- By capacity, the use of large size servo press is expanding at an enormous rate, especially in the automotive industry. The large (> 500 tons) segment is expected to reach a significant market value and is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 9.2% during the assessment period
- By end use industry, the adoption of servo press is largely in the automotive sector, which is highly lucrative and beneficial for the growth of the servo press market. The aerospace sector is also expected to showcase increased inclination towards use of servo press
Companies covered in Servo Press Market Report
Company Profile
- AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
- Fagor Arrasate
- SIMPAC Corp.
- Chin Fong Machine Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Promess Incorporated
- Nidec-Shimpo Corporation
- Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.
- Schuler AG
- Komatsu Ltd.
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.
- Hoden Seimitsu Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation
Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market is expected to present an incremental opportunity of US$ 1,296.6 Mn between 2018 and 2026
A report on global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market by PMR
The global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market report outlines the following crucial product segments:
- Liquid
- Powder
- Flakes
The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market report highlights the following key Application segments:
- Detergents
- Dish Wash
- Personal Care
- Soap
- Shampoo
The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market study analyzes prominent players:
- Chemithon Corporation
- KPL International Limited
- Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd
- KLK OLEO
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Stepan Company
- Lion Corporation
- K2 Industries
- Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market players implementing to develop Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market?
- How many units of Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market players currently encountering in the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market over the forecast period?
Why choose Persistence Market Research:
Persistence Market Research provides business reports on regional as well as country basis. We leverage new-age industrial tools to perform error-free analysis of ongoing trends in various verticals. Our analysts approach trustworthy sources to gather accurate information regarding the market. Clientele can approach our team at any hour of the day to get facilitated.
Bauxite Mining Market will reach US$ 20,661.9 Mn by the end of the 2026.
A report on global Bauxite Mining Market by PMR
The global Bauxite Mining Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Bauxite Mining Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Bauxite Mining Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Bauxite Mining Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Bauxite Mining Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Bauxite Mining Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Bauxite Mining Market report highlights the following key Application segments:
- Production of Alumina
- Non-Metallurgical Products
- Abrasives
- Refractories
- Chemicals
The Bauxite Mining Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- SEA & Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- China
The Bauxite Mining Market study analyzes prominent players:
- Alcoa Corporation
- Rio Tinto Plc
- National Aluminium Company Limited
- Australian Bauxite Ltd.
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Metro Mining Ltd
- ASHAPURA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES
- The Aluminium Corporation of China
- United Company Rusal PLC.
The Bauxite Mining Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Bauxite Mining Market players implementing to develop Bauxite Mining Market?
- How many units of Bauxite Mining Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Bauxite Mining Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Bauxite Mining Market players currently encountering in the Bauxite Mining Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Bauxite Mining Market over the forecast period?
Metallurgical Coke Market is expected to reach US$ 241.1 Bn by 2027 end
A report on global Metallurgical Coke Market by PMR
The global Metallurgical Coke Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Metallurgical Coke Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
The market report breaks down the Metallurgical Coke Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.
Key insights of the Metallurgical Coke Market report:
- Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Metallurgical Coke Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
- Market behavior of the Metallurgical Coke Market during the forecast period.
- Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.
The Metallurgical Coke Market report outlines the following crucial product Type segments:
- Blast Furnace Coke
- Foundry Coke
- Technical Coke
The Metallurgical Coke Market report highlights the following key end use segments:
- Iron & Steel Production
- Non-Ferrous Metal Casting
- Chemical Industry
The Metallurgical Coke Market study covers the following important regions and countries:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific Excl. China
- Middle East & Africa
The Metallurgical Coke Market study analyzes prominent players:
- OKK Koksovny, a.s.
- SunCoke Energy Inc.
- Ennore Coke Limited
- Hickman, Williams & Company
- MECHEL PAO
- China Risun Coal Chemicals Group Limited
- YILCOQUE S.A.S.
- Sino Hua-An International Berhad
- China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
- ArcelorMittal
- Drummond Company, Inc.
- Jiangsu Surun High Carbon Co.,ltd.
The Metallurgical Coke Market addresses the questions, such as
- What manufacturing techniques are the Metallurgical Coke Market players implementing to develop Metallurgical Coke Market?
- How many units of Metallurgical Coke Market were sold in 2018?
- What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Metallurgical Coke Market among customers?
- Which challenges are the Metallurgical Coke Market players currently encountering in the Metallurgical Coke Market?
- Why region holds the largest share in the Metallurgical Coke Market over the forecast period?
