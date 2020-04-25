Sesame Seeds Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Strategies, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Regional Outlook by Foresight to 2025

The global sesame seeds market 2017 was valued at x.x million metric ton and is expected to register a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The global sesame seeds market is expected to enhance due to use extensive use as toppings on sushi, confectionery, hummus, and health foods. After Nigeria being largest importer, Japan with its sushi culture holds second place. The trend of sesame seed market is on upscale due to the healthy eating fashion. Asian and African countries have gained positive traction because of emerging trend of using sesame seed-based seasonings, marinades and sauces. Consuming sesame seeds also escalates vitamins and minerals levels and also acts as a healing herb.

Due to escalated health awareness and altered consumption patterns, in European countries favor the demand of sesame seeds. But, emerging allergies and prices fluctuations is holding back the market growth. Asia holds the topmost position in terms of biggest importer of sesame seeds, followed by North America and Europe. Whereas Africa emerged as largest exporter of sesame seeds followed by South America and Asia. Elements that strengthen the demand of sesame seeds are its higher content of mineral, healthy fat, fiber, vitamin and protein. Cereal bars are gaining traction in Europe. India has introduced four types of sesame seeds which are Gujarat Til-4, G.Til-3, G. Til-10 (Black seeded), and Gujarat Til-3 and Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds in 2017 and its market is expected to experience a positive growth.

Classification of sesame seed market is based on application, color, seed form and region. On the basis of color, there are three categories which includes brown, black and white sesame seed. The white sesame seeds are mostly used in the Asian countries on a large scale. On the basis of seed form, it is bifurcated into processed seed and raw or whole seed, further classification of processed seed includes paste, oils and meal. The sesame seed meal is a high-source of protein used for poultry and livestock. Whole seeds are used in baked snacks and salads in Japan. The market is boosted with increased application of whole seed.

The sesame seed market is classified on the basis of applications which includes baked snacks, ready-to-eat food products, bakery products and confectionery. Aside from that, sesame seed is also used in pet food and cosmetics. Hence, the sesame seed market is anticipated to significantly upsurge the revenue contribution over the forthcoming years.

Some of the main players valued across the global sesame seeds market include Selet Hulling PLC, Dipasa USA, Inc., ETICO, Accura Group, SunOpta, SHYAM INDUSTRIES, Dhaval Agri Exports, SARVODAY NATURAL, Fuerst Day Lawson, and Bishnoi trading corporation.

Key segments of ‘Global Sesame Seeds Market’

Based on color, the market has been segmented into,

Brown

Black

White

Based on form, the market has been segmented into,

Processed

Raw or whole

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Sesame Seeds Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global sesame seeds market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

