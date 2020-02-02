Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2015 – 2025

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Session Border Controller (SBC) Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Session Border Controller (SBC) Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Session Border Controller (SBC) Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2015 – 2025 as the forecast timeframe.

The Session Border Controller (SBC) Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

All the players running in the Session Border Controller (SBC) Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Session Border Controller (SBC) Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

major players operating in the session border controller market during the forecast period.

Session Border Controller Market- Drivers

The global session border controller market is majorly driven by the increased awareness among various verticals, primarily manufacturers, regarding the benefits of implementation of session border controller for secured and uninterrupted business operations. Session border controller enable enterprises as well as the carrier providers to attain a quality standard complaining platform with concern governing bodies, and aids in improving customer relationship and satisfaction.

Session Border Controller Market- Restraints

Lack of awareness across various industries especially in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil and Argentina, with regards to the availability of session border controller for enhancing business operations and the complex interoperability associated with the implementation of these products are some of major factors that are expected to hinder the growth of session border controller market globally.

Session Border Controller Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global session border controller market focus on introduction of new products and services in order to expand their product offerings and strengthen their position in the session border controller market. For example:- In 2012, AudioCodes Ltd. launched Mediant 2600 E-SBC, designed to serve medium sized businesses which can support up to 600 concurrent sessions. Furthermore, Mediant 2600 supports extensive SIP connectivity with interoperability, enhanced perimeter defense against DoS attacks.

Session Border Controller Market- Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global session border controller market are Acme Packet Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Networks, Genband Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. and Sonus Networks Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Session Border Controller Market Segments

Session Border Controller Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Session Border Controller Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Session Border Controller Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Session Border Controller Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Session Border Controller Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

