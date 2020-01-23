Share Registry Services Market Soar at 6.4% CAGR to 2025 | Computershare, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Link Group, Tricor, Security Transfer Australia

Global Share Registry Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Share Registry Services market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3170.2 million by 2025, from $ 2470.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Share Registry Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Share Registry Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Computershare, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Link Group, Tricor, Security Transfer Australia, Advanced Share Registry, Automic Pty Ltd., Boardroom, MainstreamBPO, CDC Pakistan, Capita, Wells Fargo, Equiniti, Escrow Group

A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.

This study considers the Share Registry Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

For Issuers

For Investors

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Share Registry Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Share Registry Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Share Registry Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Share Registry Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Share Registry Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Share Registry Services by Players

4 Share Registry Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Share Registry Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Computershare

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Share Registry Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Computershare Share Registry Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Computershare News

11.2 American Stock Transfer & Trust Company

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Share Registry Services Product Offered

11.2.3 American Stock Transfer & Trust Company Share Registry Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 American Stock Transfer & Trust Company News

11.3 Link Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Share Registry Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Link Group Share Registry Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Link Group News

11.4 Tricor

