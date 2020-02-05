Global Market
Shark Fin Antenna Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Players – KandJMarketResearch.com
“2013-2028 Report on Global Shark Fin Antenna Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Shark Fin Antenna Market Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Shark Fin Antenna Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The Questions Answered by Shark Fin Antenna Market Report: –
- What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders and distributors in Shark Fin Antenna Market?
- What are Growth factors influencing Shark Fin Antenna Market Growth?
- What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
- What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
- What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Shark Fin Antenna from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Shark Fin Antenna market.
Leading players of Shark Fin Antenna including: –
- Laird
- Harada
- Yokowa
- Northeast Industries
- Kathrein
- Hirschmann
- Suzhong
- ASK Industries
- Ace Tech
Market split by Type, can be divided into: –
- Combined Antenna
- AM/FM Antenna
Key Reasons to Purchase This Report: –
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Market split by Application, can be divided into: –
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: –
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including: –
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Table of Contents: –
- Shark Fin Antenna Market Overview
- Shark Fin Antenna Definition
- Market Challenges/Risks
- Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Analysis by Type
- Conclusion of Segment by Type
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
- Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
About KandJ Market Research:
Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world.
We are aiming in providing customized reports as per client’s requirements.
Contact Us:
Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)
KnowledgeNJournals Research
(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Summary
The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Vessel traffic management is the system used to carry monitoring, surveillance, communication and to navigate the ships and cargo in the oceans and seas. The vessel traffic monitoring is used to promote safety and security of the maritime traffic. These provides information regarding the position of the other water vehicle, related hazards and monitor the overall vessel movement. It uses various components for detection of the threat to the ships in the automatic identification systems, radar, satellite, and drones among others. Owing to its high efficiency, it is used in managing the traffic at offshore platforms, ports & coastal traffic, coast guard and rescue. Some key players in Vessel Traffic Management Market are: Saab AB, Vaisala Oyj, Thales Group, Rolta India Limited, Japan Radio Co. Ltd, Vissim AS, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, L3 Technologies, Terma A/S, Indra Sistemas S.A., And Other Key Companies
Vessel Traffic Management Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Maritime Traffic
Vessel traffic management is useful in managing the freight traffic at the busy Maritime routes such as ports, harbors and coastal areas. As per the International Maritime Organization, 90% of the global trade is carried by the maritime route. The increasing sea traffic owing to rise in number of trade activities is projected to act as a driving force for the vessel traffic management. Despite of the headwinds of the trades issue between the giant economies; United States of America and China, the maritime traffic is expected to grow. Global Marine Trends 2030 report, the volume of the seaborne trade is estimated to escalate till 24 billion tons by 2030, which in turn boost the demand for cargo transport by seaways. This results rise in sea traffic and further better traffic management. Hence, the rise in sea traffic is projected to boost the market growth in the years to follow.
Increasing Focus Towards Enhancing Maritime Safety
Safety is the prominent factor taken into consideration when the transportation of goods is considered. The vessel traffic management acts as the security tool for the maritime transportation. Some of the potential threat to the sea transport includes, inappropriate information regarding waterway and weather conditions, which is likely to impact the sea transportation. Hence, to overcome this, higher focus is dedicated towards the increasing security. The Vessel traffic management enhances security through offering real time data, with safe and accurate position of vessels along with efficient traffic management, which ultimately contributing towards reduction in accidents and increase in maritime safety. Thus, increasing focus towards improving safety is anticipated to promote growth of the market in the forecasting period.
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with Vessel Traffic Management
The growth of the vessel traffic management market is mainly impacted owing to its high cost. The high cost the traffic management equipment is associated with the building of the stations that delivers data lines. In addition to this, the significant difficulties and the cost associated to develop the large network station at a longer range further hampers the market growth.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
- By Function: Navigation, Communication and Surveillance
- By Sensing Component: Radar, Satellite, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Weather Station, Radio Direction Finder (RDF), Drone and Others
- By Application: Offshore Platform, Ports and Coastal Traffic, Coast Guard and Rescue and Others
- By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SCOPE
THE REPORT ON THE VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET COVERS A DEEP DIVE ANALYSIS OF HISTORIC, RECENT AND CURRENT MARKET TRENDS. FURTHERMORE, MARKET SHARE/RANKING ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS, MARKET DYNAMICS, COMPETITION LANDSCAPE, COUNTRY WISE ANALYSIS FOR EACH REGION COVERED AND THE ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS ARE COVERED THROUGH THE BELOW SEGMENTATION.
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION
FOR THE SCOPE OF REPORT, IN-DEPTH SEGMENTATION IS OFFERED BY FORENCIS RESEARCH
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTION
- Navigation
- Communication
- Surveillance
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SENSING COMPONENTS
· RADAR
· SATELLITE
· AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM (AIS)
· WEATHER STATION
· RADIO DIRECTION FINDER (RDF)
· DRONE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
· OFFSHORE PLATFORM
· PORTS AND COASTAL TRAFFIC
· COAST GUARD AND RESCUE
· OTHERS
VESSEL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025
eDiscovery Market: Summary
The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).
Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies
eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Litigation Technology
The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources. According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms
High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.
eDiscovery Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid
- Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution
- On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
eDiscovery Market: Report Scope
The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Hybrid
eDISCOVERY Market, by Component
- Software
- Identification
- Analysis
- Processing
- Review
Services
- Consulting services
- Collection services
- Document review services
- Digital forensic investigations
Solution
- Data Protection
- Legal Hold
- Data Collection
eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
eDISCOVERY Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025
Applicant Tracking System Market Summary:
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR).
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application which used for recruitment and hiring process management. ATS is built to assist the management with resumes and applicant information in an efficient way. ATS is used in all types of large and small organizations. It helps these organizations to track information of job applicants, and hiring of appropriate candidate, easing the overall hiring process. Additionally, it helps in scheduling interviews, emails, etc., which reduces the workload of recruiters and hiring managers. It avoids human error by computerized the process and to save time. The resume boards and online portals like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed are partnering with ATS software providers for secure data support and management from one system to another. . Some Key Players in Applicant Tracking System Market are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cornerstone OnDemaand Inc, Jobvite Inc, iCIMS, Inc, SilkRoad Technology Inc, Greenhouse Software Inc, Other Key Companies.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies
The market demand for the applicant tracking system is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. Cloud based technolpogies help secure the data automation and to solve recruiting problems to deliver result-oriented output. However, these systems increase software speeds and reduce the response time by updating information in real-time. This helps to speed up the recruiting processes and to make better decisions in less time.
Hence, adoption for cloud-based technologies is expected to surge the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digital services improves the overall quality and automatically organize the data. Companies do not have to pay extra for the additional time required to sort and file the paper applications, thus accelerating the hire time. According to the SAP SE, digital transformation helps in increasing speedy and effient operations to send and retain talent.
Therefore, the increasing demand for digitalization is expected to drive the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Awareness Regarding Applicant Tracking Systems
Processing information manually is time-consuming. According to the IBM Corporation, 80 percent of hiring managers spent their time in searching for candidates and scanning resumes. In 2017, the report found that 52 percent of candidates didn’t receive any communication from the recruiter in the two to three months after applying for the job openings. Applicant tracking systems help to source the appropriate candidate while helping it to properly communicate with all the candidates. Hence, lack of awareness about the product may hinder the growth of applicant tracking systems market.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services and Solution
- Based on Organization size: Small Business, Midsize Business, and Enterprise Business
- On Based of End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Scope
The report on the applicant tracking system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component
- Services
- Solution
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization size
- Small business
- Midsize business
- Enterprise business
Applicant Tracking System Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Others
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
