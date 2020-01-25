Shelton unveils recent confidential surveillance satellite Campaign

The United States Air Force aims to lift off two high-orbiting satellites for a new confidential space reconnaissance structure late 2014. This was a statement from General William Shelton, who is the commander of the Air Force Space Command.

Shelton unveiled the existence of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Structure (GEO SSA) for the very first time at Air Warfare Symposium situated in Orlando, Fla.

As per the Air Force Fact sheet, the two-satellite structure will operate in a ‘near geosynchronous orbit regime’ to provide perfect tracking and classification of artificial revolving objects. Satellites are having operations such as communications and rocket notice work in the geosynchronous-orbit region that is approximately 36,000 kilometers above equator.

Shelton stressed recurrently on the significance of space investigation as the orbital surroundings become cloggier, and probable hazards become more. He also said one of his top main concerns is to lift off a follow-up to the space-based space reconnaissance satellite, which will keep checks on the geosynchronous region.

The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Structure (GEO SSA) structure will have clear, unbarred, and distinctive vantage point for exploring occupant space objects revolving around the earth in a near geosynchronous orbit

