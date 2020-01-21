Ship Mechanical Couplings Market by Growth Analysis (2020-2026) | Bruntons Propellers, CJR Propulsion, GKN Driveline Service Scandinavia

“Rich Communications Services Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2024). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Rich Communications Services Market overview:

The Rich Communications Services Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Rich Communications Services market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Rich Communications Services Market.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/211708.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Rich Communications Services industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Rich Communications Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0371372893366 from 25.0 million $ in 2014 to 30.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Rich Communications Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Rich Communications Services will reach 39.0 million $.

The Global Rich Communications Services Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Rich Communications Services Market is sub segmented into Chat, Content Sharing, Voip, Ip Video Call, File Transfer. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Rich Communications Services Market is sub segmented into Enterprise User(SME’s, Large enterprises), Consumer. On the Basis of Enterprise Vertical segment, the Rich Communications Services Market is sub segmented into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Tourism and Logistics, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Others (Government and Utilities).

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Rich Communications Services followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Rich Communications Services in North America.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Rich Communications Services Market are Sap, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia Solutions And Networks, Comverse, Mavenir Systems, Genband, Acision, Interop Technologies.

Latest Industry Updates:

Huawei:- Huawei and Peng Cheng Laboratory (PCL) jointly released Peng Cheng Cloud Brain II Phase 1, officially launching the journey to AI clusters at 1000 petaFLOPS (PFLOPS) scale. This marks a new milestone in the scientific research field for the Kunpeng computing industry. Running at the bedrock of Cloud Brain II is the Huawei Atlas 900 AI cluster, powered by the Huawei Kunpeng and Ascend processors. Atlas 900 infuses robust computing power into Cloud Brain II, supporting basic research and exploration in the AI field, such as computer vision, natural language, autonomous driving, smart transportation, and smart healthcare. The computing power of Peng Cheng Cloud Brain is currently 100 PFLOPS, planned to scale to 1000 PFLOPS and higher next year. Hou Jinlong (left), Senior VP of Huawei, and President of Huawei Cloud & AI Products and Services and Gao Wen (Right), Director of Peng Cheng Lab, in the launch ceremony

“This September, Huawei embarked on the Kunpeng + Ascend dual-engine computing strategy. Inspired by this strategy, we are committed to providing the ultimate computing power to the world. We also released Atlas 900, the world’s fastest AI training cluster,” said Hou Jinlong, Senior VP of Huawei, and President of Huawei Cloud & AI Products and Services.

“Today, we’re proud to see Atlas 900 selected for the Peng Cheng Cloud Brain II project. It lays the cornerstones for Cloud Brain II. Cloud Brain II is an industry-leading AI research platform. PCL has brought together many academicians and AI research talents. Huawei will join PCL in spearheading forefront scientific research for an intelligent world.”

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/211708.

Table of Contents:

Global Rich Communications Services Market Report 2019

1 Rich Communications Services Definition

2 Global Rich Communications Services Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Rich Communications Services Business Introduction

4 Global Rich Communications Services Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Rich Communications Services Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Rich Communications Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Rich Communications Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Rich Communications Services Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Rich Communications Services Segmentation Type

10 Rich Communications Services Segmentation Industry

11 Rich Communications Services Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940