MARKET REPORT
Shortening Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2018-2028
Global Shortening Market: Overview
The global market for shortening is anticipated to gather momentum during the forecast period, 2018-2028. Reason for such rising prominence of the global shortening market is its wide range of applications in the food sector. Due to the countless health benefits offered by shortening it is more used by the food and bakery industry now and thus the market gained traction.
Shortening is a fat that is made from animal fat and vegetable oil. It is used for both cooking and baking purposes. Shortening, basically, refers to any fat that remains solid at room temperature. Shortening is made from partial or full vegetable source, comprising oil derived from pal and soybean. Consumers increasingly prefer shortening from vegetable source to animal source.
The global market for shortening has been segmented on the basis of the following parameters: source, type, application, and region. Lard, hydrogenated oils, and even butter can be utilized as shortening. Shortening usually refers to hydrogenated oils that was used widely in the early 20th century.
Global Shortening Market: Notable Developments
The competitive market dynamics of the global shortening market have become better in recent times. Some of the notable developments relating to the competitive landscape of global shortening market are:
- Earlier this year, US-based Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that it had successfully completed its acquisition of Neovia. Based out of France, Neovia is a leadi9ng animal feed producer. The acquisition thus created a global market leader in value-added solutions and products for both production and companion animals. The acquisition of Neovia represents a major milestone and a move in the execution of Archer Daniels Midland Company’s strategic plan to become a global leader in nutrition.
Archer Daniels Midland Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, OJSC Nizhny Novgorod Fats & Oils Group, Cargill, Inc., Associated British Foods plc , and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the names to reckon with in the global shortening market. New regional players are expected to emerge in the global shortening market in the years to follow.
Global Shortening Market: Growth Drivers
- Growing Health Awareness Shoots up Demand for Vegetable Sourced Shortening
The vegetable sourced shortening is likely to lead the market during the forecast period due to increased consciousness about health products. Escalated demands for trans-fat-free vegetable shortening amongst consumers are further expected to fuel the market. Vegetable shortenings are sourced from various plant sources, such as groundnut, soybean, coconut, palm, sunflower, and others.
- Changing Preferences of the Masses
Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, global shortening market is estimated to be fuelled by its increased application in the bakery products segment. Shortenings will be used widely in the bakery segment for desired freshness, texture, and volume.
Global Shortening Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global Shortening market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growing region in the global shortening market.
The reason for such dominance is the increasing production and consumption of flour products in developing countries, such as India and China. Improvements in the purchasing power of consumers in the region coupled with change in eating habit of consumers have led to increased consumption of bakery and confectionery products. Such change is expected to propel the growth of global shortening market during forecast period.
North American shortening market is expected to expand at a fast rate between 2019 to 2027 in global owing to the augmented consumption of convenience food in the region.
The global shortening market is segmented as:
On the basis of type
- All Purpose Shortening
- Emulsified Shortening
- High Stability Shortening
On the basis of source
- Animal
- Vegetable
On the basis of application
- Baking
- Frying
- Confectionery and Pastry
- Other
MARKET REPORT
Gelatin Market Size, Share, Price, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2019-2024
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the global gelatin market at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2011-2018, reaching a value of US$ 2,300 Million in 2018. Gelatin is a flavorless, colorless and water-soluble food protein obtained from collagen which is derived from the body parts of various mammals. It is available in numerous forms commercially, such as powder, sheets and granules. Generally composed of water, mineral salts and proteins, gelatin forms a thermally reversible elastic gel when mixed with water and gives a unique organoleptic property and flavor release to the products. Due to its water binding, crystallization control and film forming properties, gelatin is employed in food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, photography, cosmetic and packaging industries.
Gelatin Market Analysis:
One of the key factors which is driving the growth of the gelatin market is the extensive applications of gelatin as a viscosity controlling, cleansing and thickening agent. In the food and beverage industry, gelatin is utilized as a gelling and stabilizing agent to provide consistency and stability to food products such as candies, marshmallows, cakes, ice creams and yogurt. Apart from this, gelatin is also known to improve the appearance of skin and quality of hair, owing to which it is employed in the manufacturing of several personal care products. Changing lifestyles, improving standards of living and inflating disposable, market price and incomes of consumers have led to a positive gelatin market demand for food items and cosmetics which, in turn, is giving a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, gelatin offers numerous health benefits due to its unique combination of amino acids. As a result, it plays an important role in the treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis in the medical industry. On account of these factors, the global gelatin market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 3,373 Million by 2024.
Gelatin Market Summary:
- Based on raw materials, the market report has been segregated into pig skin, bovine hides and bones. Amongst these, pig skin holds the dominant market share and represents the most preferred raw material for manufacturing gelatin.
- On the basis of end-uses, gelatin is largely utilized in the food and beverage sector, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major segments include nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics.
- Region-wise, the global gelatin market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Asia and South America. Amongst these, Europe is the leading market for gelatin, exhibiting a clear dominance in the industry.
- Some of the key players operating in the gelatin market include Gelita AG, Rousselot SAS, PB Gelatin, Sterling Biotech, Weishardt and Nitta Gelatin.
ENERGY
Global High Temperature Capacitors Market 2019 Industry Growth – KEMET, AVX Corporation , Vishay Intertechnology
Research study on Global High Temperature Capacitors Market – Examination of Market Segmentation Including Product Type, Application, And Regions
Fior Markets recently published an informational report entitled Global High Temperature Capacitors Market Growth 2019-2024 which is introduced to get essential knowledge of the global High Temperature Capacitors industry overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report gives the calculation of the future of the market on the basis of the detailed study. The research carries in-depth case studies on the varied countries which are actively involved within the High Temperature Capacitors production. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2019 to 2024. The report offers a complete understanding of the technical barriers, other issues, cost-effectiveness affecting the market that will help you understand the ups and downs of the business.
Market Introduction:
The report gives strong guidance for locating global opportunities within the global High Temperature Capacitors market. This will also help identify regional participants in their success rate during a particular region. The statistical data in this report offers different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. The report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses. The industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features are recognized to help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Moreover, the report displays vital factors including competition, segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, dominant players, and market forecasts.
Additionally company basic information, manufacturing base, and competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers: KEMET, AVX Corporation (KYOCERA), Vishay Intertechnology, Dearborn Electronics (Exxelia Group), Presidio Components, Johanson Dielectrics, IPDiA (Murata ), Wright Capacitors
All key regions and countries are assessed here on the basis of company, type of product, and application covering , Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
The Objectives of The Report:
The report aims to determine and project the High Temperature Capacitors market size with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2024. Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions is also another motive of this research report. Report analysts then aims to assess the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different sub-segments and regions.
Market Insights Included In The Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the High Temperature Capacitors market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market
ENERGY
Global Hemostat Powder Market 2019 Industry Growth – Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard, Pfizer
Industry Research Report On Global Hemostat Powder Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
Global Hemostat Powder Market Growth 2019-2024 delivers compilation for the market, which primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and prospects of this industry over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report comprises wide-ranging information about the market overview, top vendors, key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Hemostat Powder industry landscape, size and forecast, five forces analysis, key leading countries/region. The report passes on a sketch-view of the market base and extensions, and statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders. In short, the report evidently illustrates its encouraging or obtrusive points for global and regional growth.
Brief of The Market Segmentation:
As per the product type, the Hemostat Powder market is categorized and the market share of each product along with the project valuation is mentioned in the report. The report consists of facts related to every single product’s sale price, revenue, growth rate over the estimation period. According to the application spectrum, the market is categorized and the data pertaining the market share of each product application as well as estimated revenue that each application registers for is mentioned in the report.
Market share of global Hemostat Powder industry is dominated by companies like , Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard, Pfizer, CSL Behring, Gelita Medical, Ferrosan Medical Devices, Baxter, Celox, Equimedical, Medira, Biocer, Hemostasis, MBP and others which are profiled in this report as well in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share.
As per the report, in terms of provincial scope, the market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries) the product’s usage throughout the geographical landscape.
Specifics Are Given In The Report:
- The study delivers a detailed evaluation of drivers which may influence the profit scale of this industry positively.
- The estimated remuneration of the application segments delivered in the report
- Revenue estimation of each product segment
- Market share which every application segment may hold over the projected period
- Consumption market share impacting every application type
- The study also gives information pertaining to the elaborate number of challenges that may constrain the Hemostat Powder market expansion.
- The anticipated surge in consumption rates over the projected years, spanning the geographies listed
The report reveals that product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the Hemostat Powder market. To stay ahead in the competition, the market leaders are using competitive advancements such as joint ventures, strategic association, collaboration and acquisitions, new product development, and research. Market vital features covered in this report include revenue, capacity application rate, expenditures, manufacturing, price, gross, growth ratio, supply, industry demand, export, and import study, and CAGR up to 2024.
