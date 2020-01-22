ENERGY
Shrimp Market 2020 Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Top Players, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast Research 2025
By 2025, the global shrimp market revenue is estimated to reach USD 133.43 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the product as a cheap source of protein. Rising consumer demand for protein across the world due to its various benefits for general well-being is expected to augment the demand for shrimps over the forecast period.
Adroit Research launched a study titled, “Global Shrimp Market Size 2017 By Source (Aquaculture, Capture fisheries), By Species (Giant Tiger Prawn, Whiteleg Shrimp, Akiami Paste Shrimp, Natantian Decapods Nei, Banana Prawn, Northern Prawn, Others), By End-use (Food, Non-Food), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global shrimp market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global shrimp market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages. Additionally, we have provided a glimpse of the global shrimp feed market. The global shrimp market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.
Shrimps, either fresh or frozen ,are typically available for direct human consumption. Frozen shrimps are gaining popularity as they are available in recipe forms catering to various cuisines. Rising demand for packaged foods is expected to augment the global shrimp market demand over the forecast period.
Lately, shrimps are majorly harvested from aquaculture ponds as their growth and quality can be controlled. Additionally, aquaculture involves the rearing, breeding and capture of specific species, a contrary scenario to wild captured fisheries. Moreover, authorized bodies are implementing regulations to reduce reliance on captured fisheries to maintain the ecological balance. Captured fisheries are expected to account for 35.8% of the global shrimp volume market share in 2025.
The growing demand for shrimp coupled with its seasonality has reflected notable volatility in its pricing. In 2017, the global shrimp prices were about USD 9 per kilogram. These prices change every month and are determined by numerous factors such as production and demand. Besides these economic parameters, the quality and therefore, the price of the final product is determined by the composition of shrimp feed.
Food accounted for over 70% of the global shrimp market consumption in 2017. Companies adhere to various food safety & quality standards such as GMP, EFSIS/BRC, ACC, HACCP, HALAL, ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 and Global Standard. Standardization validated via a certification has resulted in assisting companies to market their products under various brand names that are now recognized by consumers. This trend holds tremendous weightage in economies of North America and Europe.
Aqua Star, Thai Union Group, Camanor Produtos Marinhos Ltda, Mazzetta Company, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and Charoen Pokphand Food PCL are the leading players present within the global shrimp market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global shrimp industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product standardization. For instance, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL purchased a 40% ownership in one of the leading shrimp farmers & processors in Brazil, i.e., Camanor Produtos Marinhos Ltda, in April 2018. The deal was valued at USD 17.5 million (EUR 14.1 million).
Key segments of the global shrimp market
Source Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Capture fisheries
Aquaculture
Species Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Whiteleg shrimp
Natantian decapods nei
Akiami paste shrimp
Giant Tiger Prawn
Banana prawn
Northern Prawn
Others
End-use Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Food
Non-food
Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South America
Brazil
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Drug Class, Indications, Distribution Channels, and Region.
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market was valued at US$ 80.5 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 98.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6 % during forecast period.
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cardiovascular Drugs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Cardiovascular Drugs market.
The global cardiovascular disease drug market is expected to witness a high growth mainly owing to rising incidences of people suffering from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Cardiovascular disease includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Other Cardiovascular diseases include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, thromboembolic disease, and venous thrombosis.
Based on the Drug Class, anti-coagulants agents segment is projected to lead the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by anti-hyperlipidemia segment. Outline of new anti-hyperlipidemia drug such as PCSK9 Inhibitor (Praluent) and increasing incidences of hyperlipidemia is likely to boost expansion of the segment.
Based on the Indications, hypertension was the leading revenue generating segment in 2017 and it is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Antihypertensives are a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension. Antihypertensive therapy seeks to prevent the complications of high blood pressure, such as stroke and myocardial infarction.
Based on the Distribution Channels, Hospital Pharmacies was the leading distribution channel in 2017. Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for nearly 30% of the world’s deaths annually. Thus the volume of therapeutic as well as diagnostics products dispensed by hospital pharmacies for cardiovascular diseases is high. Some of the key factors working in favor of the global hospital pharmaceuticals market are the vast rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and a number of cardiovascular conditions and the rising expenditure on healthcare across emerging economies. Online and Retail Pharmacies is projected to gain market share during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America held major shares of global cardiovascular drugs market in 2016. Asia Pacific market is projected to gain market share during the forecast period and is possible to be key revenue generator in the coming years. Initiatives by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and incentives for generic production in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc. is likely to boost market growth in South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Drug Class
• Anti hyperlipidemics
• Anti-hypertensives
• Anti-coagulants
• Anti-fibrinolytics
• Anti-arrhythmic
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Indications
• Hypertension
• Hyperlipidemia
• Coronary Artery Disease
• Peripheral Artery Disease
• Arrhythmia
• Others
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Distribution Channels
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating In Cardiovascular Drugs Market:
• AstraZeneca plc.
• Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc.
• Sanofi
• Pfizer
• Eli Lilly & Company
• Sanofi
• Bayer Corp.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
• Daiichi Sankyo
• Johnson & Johnson
• Gilead Sciences Inc.
• Par Pharmaceutical
• United Therapeutics
• Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.
• Lupin Atlantis Holdings
• Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• TSH Biopharm Corp.
• Novartis
• Relypsa
• Vectus Biosystems Ltd.
• Phasebio Pharmaceuticals
• Ablative Solutions
• Mylan Specialty
• Curemark
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
White Biotechnology Market 2020 Overview by Product Type, Application, Delivery Mode, End User, & Geography Forecast 2025
Global White Biotechnology Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.
Global White Biotechnology Market report analyses by product type, application, market size and price of industrial biotech market. Global white biotechnology industry is segmented by product type with Biomaterial, bioproducts, biochemical and biofuel being the main ones present in the market. Researchers have projected that demand for biofuel will remain strong during the forecast period.
Biofuels accounted for approximately 40% of revenue in alliance with government rule of combining energy sources involving gasoline and diesel. A large amount of biofuel is produced in European countries. On the basis of application, it is divided into chemicals, feed additives, bioenergy, and food additives.
A latest survey on Global White Biotechnology Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in White Biotechnology market
Biotechnology market increasing awareness and acceptance of eco-friendly technologies in several industries is anticipated to expand the global white biotechnology market size. Use of developing technologies across the world in several industries, on account of benefits of raw material usage, less waste generation, reduced cost of manufacturing, effective methods of production, new chains of eco-friendly raw material is estimated to boost the growth of white biotechnology industry.
Rising adoption of enzyme technology plays a major role in the development of white biotechnology market. Usage of enzyme technology in industries is increasing and driving the demand for white biotechnology industry. During the manufacturing process of enzymes, it includes the recombinant expression in organisms such as yeast and bacteria recovery, formulation and fermentation. Nowadays, enzyme technology accepted instead of chemical technology will substantially propel the global white biotechnology market growth.
In past years, environment-related advantages associated with using products of white biotechnology has increased focus on development from government authorities as well as industries. Government is in the process of providing a significant budget for implementing white biotechnology in industry. Strict rules for emission are also convincing industries to accept white biotechnology across the world. These factors will play a major role in the development of the global white biotechnology industry over the forecast period.
Biofuel includes biodiesel and bioethanol. Increasing use of biodiesel in the automotive industry specifically in European countries and the U.S to decrease the level of carbon monoxide is anticipated to increase the demand of white biotechnology industry during the forecast period. Bioethanol is manufactured using white biotechnology. Nowadays, the need from various industries including the consumer goods and automotive to reach the target is projected to scale up the demand for the global white biotechnology industry in the coming years. Initially, it is used as fuel to improve the efficiency of the vehicle. The development of the automotive sector is estimated to increase the demand for white biotechnology market size.
Apart from the chemical industry white biotechnology is also moving towards the textile industry. The environment-friendly application of white biotechnology in the textile industry is wet processing. Enzymes are used for processing of dye since ages. The best example of white biotechnology in wet processing is its application in removing stains from woven fabrics with the help of enzymatic starch. The main advantage of using enzyme is that it is biodegradable and avoids the use of toxic substances and chemicals.
Geographically, regions involved in the development of white biotechnology market share are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the market accounting for a revenue share of approximately 40% of white biotechnology market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region, owing to the increasing value for sustainable products such as enzymes and biochemical. For biochemical products, China is the prime market which is competing with North America and Europe.
Players focusing on the development of white biotechnology industry are Solazyme Inc., Novozymes, Global Bioenergies, Amyris, BioAmber, Metabolic Explorer, Deinove, Evolva, Fermentlag, Codexis and many more. In India, Novozymes is leading the market for sustainable development in the coming years.
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global White Biotechnology Market’:
- Growth projections of the global white biotechnology market during the forecast period (2018-2025)
- Areas of growth and concern in the field of white biotechnology
- Economic factors likely to influence the market dynamics
- Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in the development and use of white biotechnology
- The involvement of government and other private organizations that are elevating the research and development of white biotechnology
- Analysis of the regional demographics affecting the market
- Information about the competitors in the market and the initiatives were taken by them to improve this market
- Analysis for the top geographical regions that are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Online Music Learning Market 2020 Size, Global Share, Statistics, Regional States, Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Scope and Forecast to 2025
Global online music learning market study enables industry members to apprehend various characteristics of the growing market. We have evaluated and estimated the market by considering high-tech developments, government initiatives, regional trends, upcoming investments from industry stakeholders. The report on global online music learning market also covers numerous other qualitative aspects of the market such as the impact analysis of drivers, opportunities, challenges and key industry trends. Further, the market study provides an in-depth analysis of the strategic framework of the players in the global online music learning market.
The study has segregated the online music learning market into segments based on the respective revenue/monetizing/pricing models. As such we recognized three popular pricing models being adopted by various online music learning course providers.
The driving factors influencing the global online music learning market includes the rising internet penetration and smart devices that have helped the music course suppliers to maneuver from ancient schoolroom teaching to providing music courses driving the market growth. For example, in April 2019, Berklee on-line launched its first online Master’s syllabus in Music Film marking. The ‘Master of Music in Film Scoring’ programme can educate students concerning techniques to analyze a movie background score at multiple musical at dramatic levels.
This type of move has allowed each music. E-learning and m-learning course suppliers to slow down on value and deliver a similar content at a lower cost compared to the standard one. The music learning courses at a lower cost in addition to convenient On-The-Go Access, voluminous music learners are adopting to internet-based music learning driving the expansion of the global online music learning market over the forecast period.
Availability and accessibility of social media platforms have enabled and encouraged millennials to attain the data they have to find out music. This trend is probably going to continue and evolve in the future as free learning sources like videos, podcasts, and webinars are projected to flourish in demand. Thus, several of the key players like stringed instrument Tricks, Hub Guitar, Coursera at the side of a few others in the market are providing freemium services to draw in the client base and are charging a further value for extra services. These freemium services are attracting more and more of music learners towards the digital platform driving the expansion of the global online music learning market over the forecast period.
The global online music learning market is fragmented into several segmentation including pricing model overview and regional overview. Based on the pricing model overview, the global online music learning market is classified into subscription model, paid tutoring service model, and freemium model.
Based on the regional overview, the global online music learning market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, the Middle East & Africa, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. Leading players of the global online music learning market includes Skillshare Inc., Guitar Tricks, FutureLearn, Berklee Online, JamPlay LLC., TrueFire, MI Online, Class Central, Alison, Coursera, Udemy.com, Lynda.com, EdX, and Hub Guitar.
Key Segments of the Global Online Music learning Market
Pricing Model Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Freemium Model
- Subscription Model
- Paid Tutoring Service Model
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Spain
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Online Music learning Market Report Highlights:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
