Signature Verification Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Ascertia, Biometric Signature ID, Certify Global, Datavision Image, Entrust Datacard, Hitachi, iSign Solutions, Kofax Inc., SQN Banking Systems

Signature verification plays a crucial role in protecting frauds and other illegal activities. As the signature are unique, they need confirmation by financial institutions government bodies, organizations, to authorize documents and transactions. Signature verification has already been acquired in a wide range of applications. The signature verification helps in identifying cases related to forgery. Use of signature verifications is a cost-effective approach which performs its functions accurately throughout the day.

The signature verification market is heavily influenced to grow due to the issues associated with identity duplication, breach of security, data theft caused due to signature forging majorly in the case of authenticated data or locations. Moreover, the government’s strong emphasis towards the incorporation of signature verification into confidential documents especially in banking institutions to avoid money laundering cases is anticipated to provide ample opportunities to the players operating in the signature verification market.

The global signature verification market is segmented on the basis of component, technology type, and application. Based component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of technology type, the signature verification market is segmented into dynamic signature verification and static signature verification. The signature verification market on the basis of the application is classified into BFSI, educational institutes, public sector, healthcare, and retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global signature verification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The signature verification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the signature verification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the signature verification in these regions.

