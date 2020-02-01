Significant Growth in the Adoption of Aerial Work Platforms to Facilitate the Growth of the Aerial Work Platforms Market during 2014 – 2020

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Aerial Work Platforms Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Aerial Work Platforms Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Aerial Work Platforms Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2014 – 2020 as the forecast timeframe.

The Aerial Work Platforms Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Aerial Work Platforms Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Aerial Work Platforms Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The Aerial Work Platforms Market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Aerial Work Platforms Market players to expand their production footprint in region?

What are the threats faced by players in the Aerial Work Platforms Market mutually?

Why region holds the majority of share in the Aerial Work Platforms Market?

Why segment has the largest consumption in region?

Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Aerial Work Platforms across the globe?

The content of the Aerial Work Platforms Market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the Aerial Work Platforms Market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Aerial Work Platforms Market players

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Aerial Work Platforms over the forecast period 2014 – 2020

End use consumption of the Aerial Work Platforms across various regions

Identify the ecological impacts of the Aerial Work Platforms and what regulations are being imposed on its usage

All the players running in the Aerial Work Platforms Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Aerial Work Platforms Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Aerial Work Platforms Market players.

Key players in BRICS aerial work platforms market are further planning to focus on developing boom-supported and low-weight elevating aerial work platforms for catering to the end-user demands effectively. These manufacturers in BRICS aerial work platforms market are also planning to work on automating the manufacturing processes in a bid to enhance product reliability and quality.

Mobile work platforms that can be used by workers and technicians etc to physically or manually reach inaccessible areas are known as aerial work platforms (AWPs). These platforms are supported by lifting mechanisms; usually cranes or vehicle-mounted equipment. AWPs are widely used in construction and mining industries, owing to the nature of work, complexity in structural design and elevation. AWPs are also utilized for maintenance and repair activities of high tension power lines, disaster management operations and in defence sectors. Incorporation of safety features, ease of handling, and manoeuvrability are some of the features driving the growth in the AWPmarket.

Large-scale construction projects, increasing installation and maintenance activities of street lights, power cables and transformers, up-gradation of fire-fighting stations and relatedinfrastructure, and increasing organization of festivals, concerts and corporate events are driving the need for AWPs across geographies. These platforms can be controlled using various methods such as vertical, lateral, rotational, and ground movement. Movement of these platforms is initiated with the help of compressors or hydraulics. The AWP industry can be divided into rental and privately owned segments. Rental companies account for the largest share of the global AWP market and it predominates theprivately owned sector. The main reasonrental sector dominates the privately owned sectoris due to the safety factor, as rental firms not only provide trained personnel to handle the machinery. AWPs are broadly categorized as boom lifts, scissor lifts and mechanical lifts. Boom lifts are further classified into straight and articulated boom lifts.

Some of the underlying drivers of the market are economic growth in developing countries, growing investments in real estate and infrastructure, developing telecommunication networks, increase in urbanization, worker safety concerns and adoption of best practices for efficient and sophisticated construction methods. However, lack of machine-specific training to engineers and technologicalunawareness and safety considerations related to lift equipment are the key issues affecting growth of the AWP market.

The market for AWPs is anticipated to exhibit firm double-digit growth in BRICS countries, particularly in Brazil and China. Strong residential and commercial construction projects and increase in public infrastructure spending is anticipated to support phenomenal growth by 2020. With the increasing investments in the construction industry, India and China collectively are anticipated to hold a commanding share in the AWP market. Various government construction projects for the summer Olympics and 2014 FIFA World Cup have proved to be major drivers of growth in 2014. Furthermore, increase in capital investment and growth in the mining industry indicates strong growth prospects forthe AWP market in Brazil.

Players in the AWP market adopt various strategies to gain market share, enhance sales, promoteproducts in non-rental segments such as military and governmentand expand in the utility business and service industry. Also, finding niche areas in the market that demand specific size and application ofAWPsoffers a window of opportunity to increase market share.

Some players in the market includeCaterpillar, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Terex, JLG Lift and Access Equipment, Snorkel Lifts, Tadano, Haulotte and others.

Safety measures for AWPs is a major issue for which construction developers need to follow standards and norms as specified by concern specified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). AWPs are crucial equipment for construction and building maintenance. Increased scale with regard to construction projects and decline in availability of labour force is anticipated to favour growth in the construction equipment industry and hence, the AWPmarketin the near future.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data.It also contains projections usinga suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

Brazil

Russia

India

China

South Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective onmarket performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

