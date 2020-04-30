MARKET REPORT
Silica Analyzer Market Report on Recent Adoption 2028
Silica Analyzer Market Introduction
Silica analyzers are witnessing high demand across various industrial sectors, including power generation and semiconductor industries, to monitor the silica concentration. The global market for silica analyzers has witnessed healthy growth in the past decade to reach US$ 99 million in 2017, and it is likely to maintain the momentum in the upcoming years.
Increasing applications of silica analyzers in the power generation industry for monitoring the silica content in water in power plants will hold a significant share in growth of the silica analyzer market. In addition, growing requirements for accurate silica measurement in water and wastewater industry is another factor instrumental in driving growth of the silica analyzer market in the coming future. However, inevitable needs for regular and high-cost maintenance cycles are restricting the adoption of silica analyzers, thereby impeding growth of the silica analyzer market.
Silica Analyzer Market – Notable Developments
- Hach Company – a leading manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments and a leading player in the silica analyzer market – announced that it has entered a three-year partnership agreement with Veolia Environnement S.A. – a leading player in the water management, waste management and energy service industry. As a result of this partnership, Hach will supply Veolia with global service capabilities, laboratory equipment, such as silica analyzers, and software capabilities for its water & wastewater treatment facilities.
- ABB – a Swiss-Swedish player in the robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology industry – recently announced that it will invest nearly €100 million in industrial automation and global innovation and training campus in Austria. After acquiring Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH (B&R), a developer of industrial automation technology, ABB is investing in industrial automation to boost production of smart and cloud-connected machines and robots. The leading player in the silica analyzer market declared that innovation will be its next level strategy to drive company’s profitable growth in the upcoming years.
- Horiba, Ltd. – a Japanese manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis – announced that it has acquired FuelCon AG – a manufacturer of fuel cell and battery test equipment – to expand its product and service portfolio for the power industry. The company aims at the development and validation of complex powertrains and next-generation powertrain technologies to provide world class measurement products, especially for e-mobility solutions.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global silica analyzer market include –
- Mettler Toledo
- Hach
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- HORIBA
- DKK TOA
- Swan Analytical Instruments
- Dr.Thiedig
- SPX Flow
- ABB
- Electro-Chemical Devices
- KNTEC, Waltron Group
- Shanghai Boqu Instrument
- NIKKISO
- HKY Technology
- Omicron Sensing
Silica Analyzer Market Dynamics
Manufacturers Focus on Introducing Low-maintenance Silica Analyzers
Silica analyzers are widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry as silica can be highly efficient in water treatment procedures without having any corrosive effects on boilers. However, applications of silica analyzers in boiler feedwater can have major drawbacks such as extra, costly maintenance and unexpected shutdowns, which negatively impact the business productivity.
Leading players in the silica analyzer market are working towards reducing the need for regular time-consuming maintenance in silica analyzers, and further expand their sales potential in the water and wastewater industry. To meet silica measurement challenges, manufacturers are optimizing the design of silica analyzers to improve their measurement accuracies by allowing automatic calibration. Thereby, the adoption of new designing strategies to minimize the need for maintenance of silica analyzers will become a popular trend in the silica analyzer market in the upcoming years.
Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations and Governmental Activities with Impact Sales
Exposure to silica or breathing crystalline silica dust can have detrimental effects; it can cause silicosis, which can be fatal in severe cases. Strict regulations implemented by governing bodies and occupational safety and health organizations make it mandatory to install silica analyzers for organizations where employees are at the risk of heavy silica exposure. Thereby, stringent workers’ safety regulations will positively impact the growth of the silica analyzer market.
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is the United States federal agency, recently launched a beta version of a new software for respirable crystalline silica monitoring under its Mining Program. The new software tool is released by NIOSH is called Field Analysis of Silica Tool (FAST), which works together with FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) silica analyzers, which are available commercially, to monitor workers’ exposure to crystalline silica with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.
Thereby, the introduction to high-accuracy silica analyzer tools and innovation-driven governmental activities are likely to influence emerging trends in the silica analyzer market in the coming future.
Silica Analyzer Market Segmentation
Silica analyzer market is segmented based on:
- Product types
- End-user Industries
Based on the product types, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Consumables
- Equipment
Based on the end-use industries, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Semiconductor
- Power Generation
- Water and Wastewater
- Others (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)
Gamification in Education Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2028
Global Gamification in Education Market: Overview
Learning is no longer about reading books or making notes. In the recent years, people have found innovative ways to teach and learn. One such interesting learning element is introducing gaming in education. In the past few years, the global gamification in education market has gained huge momentum and is predicted to garner more growth in the coming years.
In the global gamification in education market, companies introduce games in the learning process to make education a fun-filled activity. As a result, people enjoy learning and are able to easily learn concepts. It also helps improving learning capabilities and eventually helping companies achieve better results.
Global Gamification in Education Market: Notable Developments
Some of the notable developments in the global gamification in education market are
- Top Hat, a leading company in the global gamification in education market entered an enterprise agreement with Indiana University. According to the deal, the company will provide best-in-class services to nearly 114,000 students in the university.
- In July 2018, MPS acquired its counterparts Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) AG and TIS GmbH. This will allow MPS to expand its marketing and engineering capabilities. As a result, it will be able to cater to the U.S. clientele.
- In June 2018, NIIT Ltd partnered with Pitney Bowes, according to which the former would provide services like managed training, consulting, vendor management, and demand management.
- Bunchball Co. announced the launch of a new gamified mobile engagement. It was aimed to enhance mobile based interaction of employees.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global gamification in education market include –
- Bunchball (US)
- NIIT (India)
- MPS Interactive (India)
- Microsoft (US)
- D2L (Canada)
- Top Hat (Canada)
- Classcraft Studios (Canada)
- Recurrence (US)
- Fundamentor (India)
- Cognizant (US)
- BLUErabbit (Mexico)
- Google (Grasshopper) (US)
- Kahoot (Norway)
- CK-12 (US)
- Kuato Studios (US)
Global Gamification in Education Market: Key Dynamics
Corporate Employees and Professionals Need to Stay Updated
In the fast developing and evolving world, there is always something new left to learn. It has become important for every person in the corporate or professional world to stay updated with the latest methods of work, technology, and leadership. This forms an important basis for growth in the global gamification in education market.
With packed schedules and high work pressure, it is difficult for professionals to focus on learning new techniques. This way, corporates are introducing fun-filled learning techniques to help employees stay updated and improve their work efficiency. These aspects are predicted to boost growth in the global gamification in education market.
Academic Institutions Shifting from Conventional Teaching Methods
At the same time, universities and schools are shifting from conventional teaching methods to interesting learning aspects. This is being done to keep students excited and help improve learning outcomes. Such interests among academic institutions is expected to promote growth in the global gamification in education market.
Technology to Boost Demand
Technology plays a huge role in aiding growth in the global gamification in education market. With new technology entering the market, the products in the global gamification in education market will also evolve. It will also enable players to cater to the varying requirement of their consumers. Further, easy availability of connected devices like smartphones and easy access to internet are some of the other factors that will support growth in the global gamification in education market.
Global Gamification in Education Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, North America is believed to hold the highest share in the global gamification in education market. The presence of large number of technology companies that are known to develop products in the global gamification in education market is a primary factor for growth here. Besides, the well-developed internet infrastructure and high levels of literacy are other factors augmenting demand here. Besides North America, Europe will continue to remain important for companies in the global gamification in education market.
Electrostatic Precipitator Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028
An electrostatic precipitator, also known as electrostatic air cleaner uses electric charge to eradicate certain impurities from air or other gases in smokestacks. Originally developed for recovery of valuable industrial-process materials, the electrostatic precipitators are currently gaining significant traction for air pollution control. Electrostatic precipitators are ubiquitous today, especially in thermal power plants, owing to burgeoning concerns related to environmental pollution. The electrostatic precipitators are primarily used for removing particles from waste gases across power-generating stations and industrial facilities.
As electrostatic precipitators are highly effective at reducing particle pollution, including small particles, roughly 1 micron in diameter, as well as particles 0.01 micron in diameter in some cases, their adoption is accelerating at a fast pace. Industries are increasingly utilizing electrostatic precipitators for cleaning up flue gases. Growing stringency of international standards to reduce air emissions coupled with rapid industrialization in the emerging economies is driving growth in electrostatic precipitator market. Such factors pushed the electrostatic precipitator market to reach a value roughly US$ 6 billion in 2018.
Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Notable Developments
Notable developments in the competitive landscape of electrostatic precipitator market include:
- In April 2019, ACTON signed a technology and local representation contract with Hamon, to beef up the offerings of its division John Thompson. As per the contract, Hamon will supply additional equipment and technologies, including electrostatic precipitators (ESP) as well as flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in the environmental field and heat-recovery steam generators for power generation application.
- In February 2019, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) was awarded a gas turbine supply contract from Maanshan Iron & Steel Company. As per the contract, MHPS will supply M701S (DA) X gas turbine, power generator, and steam turbine to the Chinese firm.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global electrostatic precipitator market include –
- Ducon Technologies
- Siemens, General Electric
- Hamon Group
- Trion
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- Thermax Global
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
- Fujian Longking
- Babcock & Wilcox
Stringent Regulations on Industrial Emissions Strengthening Growth in Electrostatic Precipitator Market
Burgeoning government measures to limit particulate matter, due to the rising air borne health issues is driving growth in electrostatic precipitator market. Adoption of numerous emission control measures, such as tax burdens and the need to upgrade prevailing systems will further complement the electrostatic precipitator industry landscape. For instance, the U.S. based manufacturing as well as industrial units need to comply with the emission regulations imposed by the National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants. As a result of such regulations, manufacturers are utilizing industrial emission control systems, such as electrostatic precipitators. These growing emission regulations, coupled with a proliferating industrial sector is underpinning growth in the electrostatic precipitators market.
Dry Electrostatic Precipitator System Expected to Gain Significant Share in Market
The adoption of dry electrostatic precipitators has grown significantly in recent years, on the back of their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and high particulate volumes, low power consumption, and low cost. These properties have made dry electrostatic precipitators ideal for installations across cement, pulp & paper, glass manufacturing, thermal power & electricity, and metals processing plants. Furthermore, as dry electrostatic precipitators are highly cost-effective and consume low electricity they reduce the overall operational cost considerably, which is driving their adoption across industries.
Extensive Industrial Applications of Electrostatic Precipitators Boosting their Sales
Electrostatic precipitators are widely used to remove dirt from flue gases in steam plants, oil mists in machine shops, acid mists in chemical process plants, and to purify air in ventilation and air conditioning systems. Such growing applications of electrostatic precipitators in the industrial landscape are driving growth in the market.
High Capital Cost and Lack of Operational Flexibility Restricting Market Growth
Electrostatic precipitators have a significant initial capital cost. As these industrial emission control systems are expensive to purchase and install, small-scale industries don’t buy them. Additionally, their set up needs large space. Also, electrostatic precipitators don’t offer operational flexibility as their capacity can’t be changed once they are installed.
Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Segmentation
Based on system the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:
- Dry
- Wet
Based on design the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:
- Plate
- Tubular
Based on technology the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:
- Plate-Wire ESP
- Wire-Plate ESP
- Wire-Pipe ESP
Based on emitting industry the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:
- Power Generation
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Cement
- Metal Processing & Mining
- Manufacturing
- Marine
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market by Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025
The “Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market” report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The research analysis is a superb account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market. This will help market players to make suitable changes in their approach towards attaining growth and maintaining their position in the industry. The Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market is segmented as per sort of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in an exceptional element so that players can cognizance on high-boom areas of the global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market and grow their sales boom. Even the competitive panorama is shed light upon for players to build powerful techniques and deliver a difficult opposition to other participants inside the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market.
Summary of Market: The global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market:
➳ Microsoft
➳ Oracle
➳ Sumo Logic
➳ LogicMonitor
➳ Dynatrace
➳ SolarWinds
➳ Riverbed
➳ Alibaba
➳ IBM
➳ Zabbix
➳ Splunk
➳ Paessler AG
➳ ThousandEyes
➳ Datadog
Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Breakdown Data by Region:
Based on type/product, this report shows the business volume, income (Million USD), product value, piece of the pie and development pace of each kind, basically split into-
⇨ Public Cloud
⇨ Private Cloud
⇨ Hybrid Cloud
On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers around the status and standpoint for significant applications/end users, deals volume, piece of the overall industry and development pace of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market showcase for every application, including-
⇨ BFSI
⇨ Public Sectors
⇨ Healthcare
⇨ Telecom
⇨ Education
⇨ Energy & Ultilities
⇨ Other
Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Regional Analysis Includes:
⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)
⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Research Targets:
⟴ To study and gauge the marketplace size of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, as a ways as worth.
⟴ To discover development and difficulties for the worldwide market.
⟴ To examine advantageous extensions, as an instance, trends, new administrations dispatches in international marketplace.
⟴ To lead the estimating investigation for the worldwide market.
⟴ To arrange and evaluate the side perspective on significant organizations of Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market.
The Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market report answers important questions which include:
❶ Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market?
❷ How will the global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market grow over the forecast period?
❸ Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market by 2025?
❹ What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market?
❺ Which regions are the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
