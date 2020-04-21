Silicate Coatings Market Production Growth by Type forecast 2019 to 2026

Silicate coatings are alkali metal silicates.It is based on silicate(SiO2/Na2O) produced by the junction of quartz(SiO2) and carbonate. Lithium carbonate, sodium carbonate or volatile organic compounds(VOC) can be used to thermally dissolve reactive silicon dioxide sources(mainly silica Sands) in the corresponding hydroxide and then mixed with optically resistant inorganic pigments, without biocides, No plasticizer, no emulsifier.

This report on the global Silicate Coatings Market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and related questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The silicate coatings market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast, at an estimated CAGR of around 5%, majorly driven by stringent environmental regulations to control VOC emissions

PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, ASE Group, Dulux Group, BEECK Mineral Paints, KEIM Mineral Paints, Remmers, Wacker Chemie, Breathe Silicate Hybrid Paint, Benjamin Moore, FUSION MINERAL PAINT, Jotun, Teknos Group, Roxsil Silicone, Silacote USA.

Scope of the report:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Silicate Coatings Market Segment by Type

Pure Silicate Paint

Silicate-Organice Mulsion Coatings

Sol-Silicate Coatings

Silicate Coatings Market Segment by Application

Building

Transport

Other

Market Dynamics:

The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, driving the residential construction across the world.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of new residential construction projects, due to the expanding housing construction market in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN Countries.

– In India, the government-initiated project named Housing for All by 2022, is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country, throughout the forecast period.

– The governments in several European countries have also supported to fulfill the supply-demand gap, for housing. For instance, to reduce the United Kingdoms housing supply crisis, the Manchester city council has collaborated with other developers to build 500 sites, through individual development programs across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

– All the above factors are expected to propel the growth in the residential sector, which in return, is expected to grow the silicate coatings market, as they are highly stable and durable coatings, with particularly convincing long-lasting color and natural effect.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

