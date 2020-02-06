Silicon Tetra Chloride Market Key Growth Drivers, Current, Upcoming Industry Trends & Top Key Players Analysis 2016 – 2026

Global Mayonnaise Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Mayonnaise industry.

Competitive Landscape

With proven virtues of taste and convenience on the food table, mayonnaise now finds place for hair and beauty. Regular application of mayonnaise is said to address all hair related woes, including hair fall, dry frizzy hair, dandruff, and lice. While use of mayonnaise may not solve hair related issues completely, but it can solve them considerably. For example, mayonnaise may not straighten curly hair but will certainly make them look tamed and neat.

In a key marketing move, food giant Heinz, launched its first mega masterbrand marketing campaign in over a decade. The GBP 7million campaign kicks off with the statement making a mark – Heinz’s lovely, creamy mayonnaise. The campaign is a mark of celebration how three of its biggest products befits ‘making food better’ slogan for the past 150 years.

Mayonnaise Market: Key Trends

Besides taste and convenience, availability of egg-free version of mayonnaise is a key factor behind its uptake, especially in countries such as India. Rising demand for plant-based food spreads for health reasons is driving demand for mayonnaise. Mostly, fat used in mayonnaise is unsaturated fat in the form of edible oil obtained from plant source. Plant based edible oils are also considered good source of antioxidants, which attracts health-conscious people for mayonnaise.

With rising global travel, increasing practice of adoption of foods from other cultures is also serving to boost uptake of mayonnaise. Mayonnaise is now commonly used in kitchens of Indian households as a food spread or for food recipes, which was uncustomary at one time.

Furthermore, newer practice of bulk monthly or weekly grocery shopping due to cropping of supermarkets and department stores have also led to expanded use of convenient ready-to-use foods in conservative societies. The availability of mayonnaise in packaging of various sizes for ease of use, as well availability in newer flavors such as herby and schezuan has further expanded its demand. Collectively, this fuels growth of mayonnaise market.

On the downside, availability of mayonnaise within ready-to-use food range of most food labels creates stiff competition. This slows growth of mayonnaise market to some extent.

Mayonnaise Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is the leading consumer of mayonnaise among other key regions in the worldwide mayonnaise market. Origin of mayonnaise in France, along with its wide use as a spread and salad dressing contribute to the growth of mayonnaise market in the region. North America is also a key market for mayonnaise due to excessive consumption of ready-to-use food items.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is surfacing as a key consumer of mayonnaise. Excessive immigration and emigration leading to changing eating habits have led to use of mayonnaise in countries of the Eastern world.

