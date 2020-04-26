Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Witnessing Remarkable Spur In Growth, Projected To Touch USD 4,218 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market By Type (One Component, UV Cured, and Two Component), By Composition (Alkoxy Silicones, Amino Silicones, Acetic Silicones, and Oximinics Silicones), and By End-Use(Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Marine & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Electrical & Electronics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global silicone adhesives and sealants market was valued at approximately USD 2,497 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4,218 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2027.

Silicone adhesives and sealants find large-scale applications in the bonding of two different kinds of substrates. Moreover, technological breakthroughs in polymer and chemical industry have elevated the adhesive features of the product. Noticeable silicon chemical structure helps in significant bonding among the parts in comparison to the other materials. Silicon bonds are able to withstand extreme temperatures, pressure, and stress conditions without experiencing any change in its physical & chemical structure. Due to the versatility of silicone adhesives and sealants, they possess an elongated lifespan. Their reliable bonding of many components ranges from plastic, metal, and glass. The favorable product features like durability, flexibility, and resistance to high temperatures & pressures make silicone adhesives and sealants most preferred for different applications in construction, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and electronics sectors.

Massive product demand across the construction activities to drive the market growth by 2027

The rise in the number of home constructions along with massive industrialization will scale up the growth of the construction sector and this will result in the burgeoning growth of silicone adhesives and sealants market. In addition to this, population explosion has resulted in huge demand for construction activities, thereby culminating in huge product demand in the construction sector.

Furthermore, escalating usage of silicone adhesives & sealants in vehicles will promulgate the expansion of the silicone adhesives and sealants industry over the forecast period. Reportedly, the silicone adhesives & sealants help in raising the efficiency of the vehicle parts and help in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby minimizing the fuel emissions in the atmosphere. However, enforcement of strict government laws due to environmental concerns can act as the barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Reports cite that the product contains volatile organic compounds that can cause environmental damage. The growing eco-friendly trends witnessed among end-users can deter them from using the product and this may pose a threat to the market progression.

One component to dominate the type segment over the forecast period

The growth of the segment is credited to the high performance of the one component silicone adhesive & sealant product imparting low bonding viscosity, sealing, strong adhesiveness, coating, and encapsulation to a myriad range of substrates.

Automotive sector to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

The automotive sector is predicted to register the highest growth rate of over 6% during the forecast period. The segmental growth is due to a prominent rise in the vehicle production witnessed in countries like India and China.

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the overall market growth during the forecast period

The growth of the market in the region is due to thriving construction and vehicle manufacturing activities witnessed in countries like India and China due to a rise in the purchasing capacity of the customers.

The key players included in this market are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, Master Bond Inc., Benson Polymers Limited, McCoy Soudal, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Aerol Formulations Pvt. Ltd.

This report segments the Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market as follows:

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: By Type Segment Analysis

One Component

UV Cured

Two Component

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: By Composition Segment Analysis

Alkoxy Silicones

Amino Silicones

Acetic Silicones

Oximinics Silicones

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: By End-Use Segment Analysis

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Marine & Aerospace

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

