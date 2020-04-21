Simulation Learning Market 2020 Is Booming Globally | Key Players:CAE Healthcare, Pearson Education, Mentice, Gaumard Scientific

The Simulation Learning Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Simulation Learning market size was 8220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Simulation Learning Market are CAE Healthcare, Pearson Education, Mentice, Gaumard Scientific, Realityworks, InfoPro Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, CapSim, Toolwire, Forio, Experiential Simulations, Simmersion, Simtics, Indusgeeks Solutions, ChainSim, Innovative Learning Solutions and others.

Regional Outlook of Simulation Learning Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Simulation Learning Market Is Primarily Split Into

Simulation Products

Training and Services

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Medical

Enterprise

Education Industry

Others

Simulations imitate a real phenomenon and are used in the field of training and education to boost the development of skills like decision-making and critical thinking. In the past, simulations were restricted to fields like military, aviation, and medicine and involved methods like role play, mannequins, and interactive videos. With the advances in technology, there has been the emergence of computer-based simulations. Simulations have been adopted to a considerable extent by higher education institutions as they enable instructors to leverage innovative educational paradigms like experiential learning, collaborative learning, prompt feedback, and interactivity. Simulations are an essential part of virtual learning environments (VLEs) that help a learner to explore information through active involvement in the curriculum.

