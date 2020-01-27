Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Technology Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report 2020-2023 | Analysis by Key Players – Google, Apple, Facebook, Parrot SA, Microsoft

The ” Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market” The quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other key feature to the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market.

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market overview:

The report of global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report lets you have an edge across the targeted regions with the comprehensive competitive framework. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology market.

The Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market is sub segmented into 2D, 3D. On the Basis of Application segment, the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market is sub segmented into Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, Other .Based on End Use Industry segment, the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market is sub segmented into Commercial, Military, Agriculture, Mining, Logistics.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology data from 2019 to 2023.

Some of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology manufacturers involved in the market are Kuka AG, SMP Robotics, Google, Apple, Facebook, Parrot SA, Microsoft Corporation, Wikitude, NavVis, Aethon, Fetch Robotics, Clearpath Robotics, GeoSLAM, Kudan, Artisense Corporation, Inkonova, Ascending Technologies GmbH , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Microsoft :- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will conduct Capacity Building Programs for high school teachers in association with Microsoft India with an aim to integrate cloud-powered technology in K12 teaching. Meant for teachers of grades 8-10, the program will be conducted in 10 cities across the country, starting September 11, 2019.

AI and intelligent technologies are becoming all-pervasive today, transforming organizations across sectors and redefining the way we work. To equip the workforce of tomorrow, it is critical to the ramp up the institutional set-up and build capability among educators as well as integrate advanced technologies into the teaching process.

This program will provide teachers better access to the latest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools and help them to integrate technology into teaching in a safe and secure manner, thereby enhancing the learning experience and 21st century skills of all students. The 1000 teachers nominated by CBSE will undergo a 3-day project-based training for practical, hands-on knowledge of Microsoft 365 tools such as OneNote, Flipgrid, Teams, Outlook & Minecraft and Paint3D Microsoft.

They will also learn about digital story telling; creation of personalized learning experiences for diverse learners; use of Teams for virtual lessons and how to leverage Artificial intelligence tools to create BOTS and demystify concepts around Artificial Intelligence. The program will also offer them the opportunity to become Microsoft Innovative Educators. With this they will have access to free resources, tools and software.

Table of Contents:

1 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Definition

2 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Business Introduction

4 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Segmentation Type

10 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Segmentation Industry

11 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

