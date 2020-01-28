Sizing Agents Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The Lithium ion battery market is anticipated to reach US $71.0 billion by 2025 from US$ 26.9 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Global Lithium ion battery market is segmented on basis of different types of Li-ion batteries available in the market for various applications. The different types of Li-ion batteries include; Lithium Cobalt Oxide batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide batteries, Lithium Manganese batteries, Lithium Titanate Oxide batteries and others. The other segment include Lithium Nickel Cobalt batteries and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide batteries. These batteries have several application areas including electric vehicle powertrain, industrial powertrain, energy storage systems, medical devices, and consumer electronics among others. The continuous research and development in the field of lithium cobalt oxide battery with an objective to improve the cathode and electrolyte solutions is helping the market to propel in the current times. Increasing the lifespan of lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) is anticipated to facilitate the market to propel in the years to come. On the other hand, the increasing investment in development of technologically robust medical devices, and the increase in procurement of technologically advanced medical devices is helping the market for Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMnO2) batteries to surge in the current scenario.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001053/

The global Lithium-Ion Battery market was valued at US$ 23,489.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 71,035.0 Mn by 2025.

The lithium ion battery market on a global perspective has been segmented on basis of application as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, energy storage systems, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, and others. The automotive segment is a prominent application segment in the lithium ion battery market, attributing to the enormous demand for lithium ion batteries. Pertaining to the advantages of Li-ion batteries, the automotive industry is being able to reduce various environmental impacts, thereby, the demand for the same is constantly increasing. Additionally, the consumer electronics industry is rising at an exponential rate across geographies over the years, and the industry has shifted from Ni-Cd batteries and NiMH batteries to Li-ion batteries owing to the advantage of lightweight, energy saving capacity and higher performance. The market for lithium ion batteries is anticipated to witness growth in aerospace & defense sector, due to the increasing defense budgets and aircraft orders. Similarly, the medical industry is also procuring large numbers of Li-ion batteries in the current scenario, with an objective to enhance their products and solutions with advanced technologies. The energy storage systems segment is also adopting Li-ion batteries attributing to the compact size and high energy density of the batteries. The global lithium ion battery market is expected to experience steep growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of battery procurement for various industrial applications.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001053/

The global lithium-ion battery market by geography is segmented into five regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 in global lithium ion battery market. Middle East and Africa region is foreseen to exhibit enormous growth in adopting lithium ion battery during the forecast period, thereby escalating at a prime rate over the years from 2018 – 2025.

The market for lithium ion battery is concentrated with substantial numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The major companies operating in the market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc., A123 Systems LLC, GS Yuasa International Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Johnson Controls International Plc. among others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001053/

Table of Contents

Introduction Lithium ion battery market – Key Takeaways Lithium ion battery market – Market Landscape Lithium ion battery market – Key Market Dynamics Lithium ion battery market – Analysis Lithium ion battery market Analysis – By Product Lithium ion battery market Analysis – By Component Lithium ion battery market Analysis– by Deployment Lithium ion battery market Analysis– by End User Lithium ion battery market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Lithium ion battery market – Industry Landscape Lithium ion battery market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]