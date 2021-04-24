Skin Care Products Market production, price, output value and Top Key Players: Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, others

The Skin Care Products Market analysis report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. Getting well-versed about the trends and opportunities in the industry is fairly time consuming process.

The Major players profiled in this report include

L’Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The other players in the market are, Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble, Revlon Incorporation, Gillette, Pantene, Nivea, Neutrogena, Head & Shoulders, Clinique, Garnier, Maybelline, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Clarins, Lancome, Schwarzkopf, Mac, Palmolive, L’occitane, Sulwhasoo, The Body Shop and many more.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Skin Care Products Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type {Face Cream (Skin Brightening, Anti-Ageing, Sun Protection),

Body Lotion (Mass Body Care, Premium Body Care)}

Unique structure of the report

The Global Skin Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 20.3.64 billion by 2025, from USD 143.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Skin care products are the products used for skin nourishment or for the protection. Skin care products include the face cream like skin brightening, anti-ageing and sun protection. The body lotion includes the mass body care and premium body care products. The demand for the these product are increasing around the globe due to awareness regarding beauty, increasing disposable income in developing countries and various other factor driving it.

According to cosmetic business report the personal care sales reached to USD 23.68 billion in 2017 from USD 21.74 billion in 2016, counting increase sales in Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Georgia countries. The above factor shows that the demands for personal care products are increasing which will drive the demand for skin care products.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Demand for naturals products

Increase in disposable income

Growth of E-commerce trading or online shopping

Stringent government regulations

Pseudo products

Competitive Landscape:

The global skin care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin care product’s market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In July 2018, Shiseido Company launched its new make-up range Sephora to compete with the global giants companies.

