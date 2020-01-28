MARKET REPORT
Small Cell 5G Network Market Key Players and Production Information analysis
Small cells are low power and short range wireless transmission systems or base stations to cover indoor as well as outdoor applications or small geographical area. They are capable of handling high data rate for individual users and have all the basic characteristics of a conventional base stations. They play a significant role in 5G deployments, to efficiently deliver high speed mobile broadband and other low latency applications.
5G technology has to address number of challenges in terms of reliability, data speed, and latency specifications. 5G technology will have to use small cell concept to offer higher bandwidth signal and extend the coverage for more users.
Factors such as increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, and emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band drive the growth of the small cell 5G network market. In addition, increase in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries further fuels the market growth. However, concerns related to small cell backhaul and small cell deployment challenges are expected to hinder the small cell 5G network market growth.
On the contrary, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and rise in preference for ultra-reliable low latency communications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.
The global small cell 5G network market is segmented on the basis of component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on radio technology, the market is categorized into standalone and non-standalone. On the basis of frequency band, it is classified into low-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave. By cell type, it is segregated into femtocells, picocells, and microcells. Depending on application, it is divided into indoor application and outdoor application. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market players operating in the small cell 5G network market include Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the small cell 5G network market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the small cell 5G network industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
• Solution
• Service
BY RADIO TECHNOLOGY
• Standalone
• Non-Standalone
BY FREQUENCY BAND
• Low-band
• Mid-band
• Millimeter wave
BY CELL TYPE
• Femtocells
• Picocells
• Microcells
BY APPLICATION
• Indoor Applications
• Outdoor Applications
BY REGION
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• Airspan Networks Inc.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• CommScope
• Ericsson
• Fujitsu Limited
• Huawei Technologies
• NEC Corporation
• Nokia Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• ZTE Corporation
