Small Satellite Services Market 2024 Precise Outlook by top vendors – Forencis Research
The Global Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%. Satellite can be defined as a planet or a machine revolving around a planet or a star. Man-made satellites are launched in the space to revolve around the Earth or other planets for various operations. Space sector is experiencing significant change because of rapid technology advancement. Small satellite is a rising type of spacecraft which is made by advanced hardware and software resulting in high performance in small package. Small satellites based on mass can be defined as satellite with mass of less than 500 kg. In comparison with conventional satellites, small satellites have short product development cycle resulting in low cost.
Small Satellite Services Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Trend of Satellite Miniaturization
Minimizing the size of satellites reduces the overall time and cost required for production of satellites. Also small size satellites are helpful for the operation which conventional satellites cannot perform due to their size. These factors are expected to contribute in the growth of small satellite service market during forecast period.
- Supportive Government Policies
Small satellite is a rising technology in the space industry which is efficient in operation and low in cost. Government policies supports the manufacturing and launch of these satellites as they help in various industries and also at academic level. Supportive policies by regulating authorities impel industry people to tap into this market. Thus, this factor will expected to support the aggressive growth of the market.
Market Restraints:
- Shorter Life Span
Small satellites have shorter life span compared to conventional satellites. As these satellites are usually in lower orbit, they are facing atmospheric drag which results in depleting life span. Once the satellite becomes incapable of performing assigned operation new satellite will be required, this would impact overall investment. Hence, this factor may restraint the growth of the market.
Small Satellite Services Market: Key Segments
- Component segment includes: Payload, Flight Processor, Antennas, Propulsion Systems, Ground Station Equipment, Star Tracker,and Others
- Product type segment includes:PocketQube (below 1kg), Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg), Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg), Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)
- Application segment includes: Research and Development, Communication, Remote Sensingand
- End user segment includes:Civil, Non-profit, and Military
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Small Satellite Services Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Small Satellite Services Market, by Component
- Payload
- Flight Processor
- Antennas
- Propulsion Systems
- Ground Station Equipment
- Star Tracker
- Others
Small Satellite Services Market, by Product Type
- PocketQube (below 1kg)
- Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg)
- CubeSats
- Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg)
- Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)
Small Satellite Services Market, by Application
- Research and Development
- Communication
- Remote Sensing
- Others
Small Satellite Services Market, by Application
- Civil
- Non-profit
- Military
Small Satellite Services Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Sweden
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Diesel Particulate Filter Market Research Report Explores The Comprehensive Analysis By Forencis Research
The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution
Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.
- Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components
Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.
Market Restraints:
- High Maintenance Cost
Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments
- By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration
and Forced Regeneration
- On the basis of Material: Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5) and
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method
- Active Regeneration
- Passive Regeneration
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material
- Cordierite
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)
- Others
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Which Region Held the Maximum Share of the Digital Insurance Platform Market?
The Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 198.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.3%, states forencis research (FSR).
The digital insurance is a model provide information of insurance policies which solves multiple critical issues and operational problems. Digital Insurance Platform was planned and experience to advance the challenges of emerging and disruptive technologies. Its helps the consumers to access information of insurance with the use to this technology. However, it can help insurers in scaling their various operations costs and services by provide information. Furthermore, it speeds up sales, services and increases the overall efficiency of the business model.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Machine Learning Service
Increasing demand for machine learning service boosts customer service and keeps track of internal costs and profits. These services would lead to the rising demand for customer lifetime value (CLV) prediction. However, it creates personalized insurance experiences and improves Return on Investment (ROI) of the companies. As insurance companies are mostly working with data which increases the digital transformation platform and implements machine learning solutions.
Hence, the growing demand for machine learning services is expected to surge the digital insurance platform market during the forecast period.
Rising Adoption for Cloud Computing Technology
A digital insurance platform is built to move carriers and understand the demand closer to its customers’ requirements. These technologies are delivered on a business platform-as-a-service basis. Moreover, it increases operational efficiency and increases the customer self-service.
Therefore, the rising adoption for cloud computing technology is expected to drive the digital insurance platform market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Risk of Cyberattack
Since long, cyber risks have been anticipated among the top ten business risks, across many industries, globally. Cyber risk and cyberattack could put insurers in a precarious situation. However, cyber insurance is used to protect the data and protect businesses globally. It can also cover data destruction, identify recovery and malware software.
Hence, the risk of cyberattacks are anticipated to hinder the growth of the Digital Insurance Platform.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services, and Solution
- On Based of Application: Automotive, Transportation, Travel, Consumer Electronics, Home and Buildings, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Report Scope
the report on the digital insurance platform market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Digital Insurance Platform Market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Accenture
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Cognizant
- Oracle
- Infosys Limited
- DXC Technology Company
- Other Key Companies
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Component
Services
Customer Centricity
- Onboarding and Training
- Compensation Planning
- Omnichannel Customer Service
Product Agility
- Billing and Payments
- Product and Policy Lifecycle
Business Networks
- Supplier Management
- Operational Procurement
Profit and Risk Control
- Financials Assets Management
- Profitability
Solution
- Maintenance
- Support
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Application
- Automotive
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Home and Buildings
- Others
Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
What Will Be The Market Value & Size Of Global Graphene Market By 2027?
The Global Graphene Market is estimated to reach USD 420 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 42.3%.
Graphene is a carbon monolayer bounded tightly within the hexagonal lattice. It is the 2 dimensional form of crystalline carbon, which forms a honeycomb like structure. Being a carbon based compound, graphene is non-metal, usually referred as quasi metal. It has gained popularity owing to its excellent properties such as light weight, thin, tough, stiff, highly flexible, impermeable and shows high electron mobility and electronic conductivity. Due to this properties, it is used in automotive, electronics, medical, energy and power and many other industries.
Graphene Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Product Demand from Various End-Use Industries
The demand for the graphene is growing on the grounds of soaring demand from the end-use industries. It is widely used in the electronics, energy storage, energy production, medical, automotive, and various other application areas. Graphene have extraordinary properties such as light weight, flexible, tough, impermeable and conducts heat in more effective manner, which is useful across varied industrial domain to carryout different applications. The graphene is also used in development of advanced technologies those are used in wearable devices, superfast electronics, compounds and coatings ultrasensitive sensors, biotechnology, among others, which is further fuelling the market growth.
Increasing Investment to Promote Use of Graphene
With the wide application areas, the demand for graphene is escalating. To fuel this growth further, high investments are done across the globe to promote the graphene adoption in various sectors. For instance, in 2019, EU Graphene Flagship, Europe’s biggest research initiative invested 92 million Euro in 11 prototypes to promote commercial use of graphene. Also, Pella Group invested 18 million Euro in the Be Dimensional S.p.a. for development of graphene in consumer products. These rising investment in the graphene production and commercialization is projected to push the market upwards during forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Toxicity of Graphene
Graphene is globally introduced as the amazing material, which have wide application areas. Despite of this, some studies have revealed that it possesses toxicity that is a potential hazard for the human life. The growing demand and production of the graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials is on rise, which is ultimately increasing the risk of unintentional occupational or environmental exposure to the graphene. These graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials have different toxicity level for animals, and it enters the body through the different physiological barriers resulting into higher penetration in the cells, tissues of the body, leading to distortion of their function. High toxicity of the graphene is projected to hinder the market growth.
Graphene Market: Key Segments
- By Production Method, the market is segmented into: Top Down and Bottom Up
- By Application, the market is segmented into: Photovoltaic Devices, Solar Cell, Photodetectors, Light Emitting Devices (LED), Ultrafiltration, Composite Materials, DNA Sequencing, and Others
- By End-User Industry, the market is segmented into: Medical, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy and Power, Sports, and Others
- By Geography, the market is segmented into: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Graphene market include:
- Emberion Oy (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Graphenea Inc.
- Bedimensional S.p.a.
- Versarien PLC
- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
- First Graphene Limited
- Talga Resources Ltd
- Applied Graphene Materials PLC
- NanoXplore Inc.
- XG Sciences, Inc.
- Directa Plus PLC
- Other Key Companies
Graphene Market: Report Scope
The report on the graphene market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Graphene Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Graphene Market, by Production Method
Top Down
- Liquid Phase Exfoliation
- Mechanical Peeling
Bottom Up
- Chemical Synthesis
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Graphene Market, by Application
- Photovoltaic Devices
- Solar Cell
- Photodetectors
- Light Emitting Devices (LED)
- Ultrafiltration
- Composite Materials
- DNA Sequencing
- Others (Machinery Lubricants, Military Protective Equipment, Paints)
Graphene Market, by End User Industries
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Sports
- Others (Construction, Paints and Coatings)
Graphene Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
