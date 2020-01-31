Connect with us

Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%

The Global Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%. Satellite can be defined as a planet or a machine revolving around a planet or a star. Man-made satellites are launched in the space to revolve around the Earth or other planets for various operations. Space sector is experiencing significant change because of rapid technology advancement. Small satellite is a rising type of spacecraft which is made by advanced hardware and software resulting in high performance in small package. Small satellites based on mass can be defined as satellite with mass of less than 500 kg. In comparison with conventional satellites, small satellites have short product development cycle resulting in low cost.

 

Small Satellite Services Market: Drivers & Restraints

 Market Drivers:

  • Trend of Satellite Miniaturization

Minimizing the size of satellites reduces the overall time and cost required for production of satellites. Also small size satellites are helpful for the operation which conventional satellites cannot perform due to their size. These factors are expected to contribute in the growth of small satellite service market during forecast period.

  • Supportive Government Policies

Small satellite is a rising technology in the space industry which is efficient in operation and low in cost. Government policies supports the manufacturing and launch of these satellites as they help in various industries and also at academic level. Supportive policies by regulating authorities impel industry people to tap into this market. Thus, this factor will expected to support the aggressive growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

  • Shorter Life Span

Small satellites have shorter life span compared to conventional satellites. As these satellites are usually in lower orbit, they are facing atmospheric drag which results in depleting life span. Once the satellite becomes incapable of performing assigned operation new satellite will be required, this would impact overall investment. Hence, this factor may restraint the growth of the market.

 

Small Satellite Services Market: Key Segments

Global Small Satellite Services Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Small Satellite Services Market, by Component

  • Payload
  • Flight Processor
  • Antennas
  • Propulsion Systems
  • Ground Station Equipment
  • Star Tracker
  • Others

 

Small Satellite Services Market, by Product Type

  • PocketQube (below 1kg)
  • Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg)
    • CubeSats
  • Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg)
  • Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)

 

Small Satellite Services Market, by Application

  • Research and Development
  • Communication
  • Remote Sensing
  • Others

 

Small Satellite Services Market, by Application

  • Civil
  • Non-profit
  • Military

 

Small Satellite Services Market, by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Singapore
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Sweden
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

 

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

