Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

The Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) industry and its future prospects.. The Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market research report:

Aeronautics

AeroVironment

Airbus

The Boeing

Elbit Systems

Finmeccanica

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology

SAAB

Thales

Microdrones

The global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Light Fixed-Wing SUAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing SUAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL SUAV

Nano SUAV

By application, Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) industry categorized according to following:

Civil

Military

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

