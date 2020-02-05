Smart Bicycles Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2023

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the smart bicycles market by components(e-Bike Lock, Anti-theft Features, smart bike monitoring system, custom sensors, and battery), by ride-sharing services(dockless, docked, and hybrid), by regions (Americas, APAC and EMEA). The market research report identifies Google, Mobike, OFO, Giant Bicycles, Beeline, oBike, Velospot, XBikes, and BCycle as the major vendors operating in the smart bicycles market.

Overview of Smart Bicycles Market

Infoholic’s market research predicts that the smart bicycles market revenue is expected to reach $416.4 million by 2023 during the forecast period 2017–2023. Among the components segment, the smart bicycle owner’s average spending is around 12% of the cost of the vehicle to enable smart components on it. The e-bike lock system is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $123.1 million by 2023.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11133

Among the ride-sharing services segment, the dockless bicycle sharing is popular because of the vast Chinese dockless ride-sharing service providers which have lead to low-cost manufacturing of bicycles in the areas. This has significantly reduced the cost per ride in Europe and North American countries as well. But these companies have not been able to protect the vehicles from being misused and theft resulting in the closure of their operations in few of the important cities. However, the dock-based and hybrid ride sharing models have been able to significantly focus on vehicle protection and safety norms despite the high cost of the ride.

Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors

The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

The smart bicycle OEMs spend over 12% of the vehicle price to deploy smart devices on it which include sensors, punctureless tyres, smart lock, electric display, speed indicators, and battery. In recent years, smart electric bicycles have evolved with additional features like mobile phone charging, smart backpacks, GPS navigator, theft alarm, and automatic headlights.

Vodafone and AT&T are currently offering smart bicycle monitoring platforms by enabling IoT on a smart lock. Despite the temporary failure of some of the smart locks, these companies are expected to witness higher adoption for IoT platforms across geographies. Further, analytics is expected to push the demand for innovative personalized healthcare services for smart bicycle owners.

The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views. In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11133/Single

The key players offering smart bicycles globally include:

Google

Mobike

OFO

Giant Bicycles

Beeline

oBike

Velospot

XBikes and

BCycle

The smart bicycles market is categorized based on three segments – components, ride-sharing services and regions.

Smart Bicycles Market by Components

e-Bike Lock

anti-theft Features

smart bike monitoring system

custom sensors and

battery

Smart Bicycles Market by Ride-Sharing Services

dockless

docked and

hybrid

Smart Bicycles Market by Regions

Americas include North America and Latin America

include North America and Latin America EMEA include Europe, Middle East and Africa

include Europe, Middle East and Africa APAC include East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania)

Smart Bicycles Market Benefits

According to Infoholic Research, the smart bicycles market revenue is expected to reach $416.4 million by 2023 during the forecast period 2017–2023. The aim of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the smart bicycles market on the basis of segments, which include types, applications, and regions.

In addition, it helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11133