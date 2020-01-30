MARKET REPORT
Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Growing Demand and Supply Analysis 2020
The exclusive study on “Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Research Report 2020″ research reports published research report on added by leading provider ReportsnReports.com
The Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report 2020 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market.
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.
AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.
Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Forecasts 2020 & Explore information Globally by Leading Top Key Players Analysis – The major players in the market include Cubic Corporation, The Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, INIT, Huaming, Xerox, GFI Genfare, LECIP, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, Gunnebo, GMV, Huahong Jitong, GRG Banking, etc.
The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.
Segment by Type
- Farebox
- Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)
- Validator
Segment by Application
- Off-Board
- On-Board
Station Equipment
These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.
Smart Cards
Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.
This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.
Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Regions, Types and Manufacturers
5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Regions, Types and Manufacturers
6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Regions, Types and Applications
7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
10 Industry Chain Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
11 Development Trend of Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems
13 Conclusion of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market 2020 Market Research Report
